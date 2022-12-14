Read full article on original website
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dylan Raiola’s decommitment has Ohio State once again looking for Plan B at quarterback: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Despite the high-level play Ohio State football’s seen at quarterback in recent years, its ability to recruit the position has been anything but normal. That position already comes with its own uniqueness in terms of recruiting. But the Buckeyes have habitually found themselves having to recruit it, then go recruit it again. With Dylan Raiola choosing to decommit after spending eight months as a five-star on top of its 2024 class, OSU has once again found itself in a similar position. Only this time, it’ll have a lot more time to accomplish it.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Ohio State football’s Bennett Christian loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bennett Christian was one of the more vocal members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, and now he’s the latest to lose his black stripe. Christian came to Columbus as the nation’s No. 408 player and No. 20 tight end, committing to the Buckeyes during a time when the world was still deeply entrenched in a global pandemic. He used what was called a “self-guided visit” as a way to see the campus during the NCAA’s 15-month recruiting dead period before committing. Originally he was part of what should’ve been a two-tight-end class alongside Benji Gosnell, but Gosnell later flipped to Virginia Tech.
Ohio State football makes its first transfer portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a weekend when Ohio State football was to host multiple offensive linemen transfer targets, the first portal addition came on special teams. Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann announced Saturday he is joining the Buckeyes. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Red Devils, one as a redshirt.
How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff. According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision. "Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a...
Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money
The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher
Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen. In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Pursuing Matayo Uiagalelei a Big Priority for Ohio State Ahead of National Signing Day, Ajani Cornelius and Jeremiah Byers to Visit OSU This Weekend
Ohio State is five days away from the beginning of the Early Signing Period. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Buckeyes ahead of National Signing Day was what it would do regarding its quarterback recruiting, but that question was answered Wednesday as OSU successfully flipped four-star former Washington commit Lincoln Kienholz. But there are a few other goals still remaining for the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, which currently sits at 20 commits and seventh overall in 247Sports’ national rankings.
Ohio State basketball vs. North Carolina preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball face North Carolina as part of the CBS Sports Classic. The Buckeyes are 4-3 all-time in the showcase featuring them, the Tar Heels, Kentucky and UCLA, and is currently on a three-game winning streak. But they’ve yet to get a win against UNC, losing the first two meetings.
Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub
This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
An Ohio State Player’s Family Had A Really Tough Visit To Cameron
The funny thing about basketball or really any sport or major event is that most of us just see the entertainment. Most people don’t think about the behind-the-scenes stuff - the guys who set up the venue, the suppliers, much less the trainers and managers who keep things moving.
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon fall to top-ranked St. Vincent-St. Mary, 67-61
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dad has some bragging rights. LeBron James’ alma mater beat his son’s team Saturday night at Nationwide Arena in the Scholastic Play By Play Classic, as St. Vincent-St. Mary pulled away from Sierra Canyon for a 67-61 victory.
Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee repeats at 55th annual Hudson Holiday Wrestling Tournament: Notebook
HUDSON, Ohio -- Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee was confident coming into Hudson this weekend. Last year’s champion at 215, his expectations were extremely high. Despite wrestling heavyweight he wouldn’t settle for anything less than another tournament championship. He had to wait until the very last match of the...
Police still searching for slain Ohio State student’s shooter six years later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fatal shooting that took place nearly six years ago remains under investigation as Columbus police continue to seek help in finding the person or persons responsible. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Columbus police and Columbus Division of Fire responded to shots fired in the 20 block of East Northwood […]
Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Columbus
While brunch may be more trendy, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. So it’s crucial that we consult our readers each year to help us figure out the best spots in town for this first meal in the morning. For the second year in a...
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
