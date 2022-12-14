Read full article on original website
Report: No Mistaken Identity in Cardinals/Sean Kugler Case
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says there is no mistaken identity in former Arizona Cardinals coach Sean Kugler's case.
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy exits early with concussion
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy left Sunday's game against the Broncos early in the 3rd quarter with a concussion and did not return.
Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration
Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has hired a law firm to investigate allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico for a game against the San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy football Week 15: Jerick McKinnon, Zay Jones among fantasy playoff difference-makers
Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their fantasy football takeaways on the Chiefs' receiving back, a surging Jags wideout and other standout performers from Week 15.
Titans' McCreary jumps out of bounds to tip interception of Herbert back to Kalu
Kalu's first interception of career comes in highlight fashion for Tennessee.
Jaguars Report Card: Another AA-wesome performance in comeback win over Cowboys
Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette grades the Jaguars’ performance against the Dallas Cowboys based on execution, effort and game circumstances. Offense: A-minus Except for a fumble late in regulation that...
Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn’t the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not even as a kid playing peewee football in Florida. So Jenkins had one thought: score. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals expected to move on from GM Steve Keim; Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris strong internal candidates
The Arizona Cardinals are preparing to have a new general manager starting with next season. After announcing earlier this week that sitting GM Steve Keim is taking a medical leave of absence from the team, the prevailing thought around the league is that he'll be replaced permanently in that role starting in 2023.
Yardbarker
Fired Cardinals coach claims he was victim of mistaken identity in Mexico
Former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged incident that led to him being fired last month, and his defense is that Mexican authorities may have had the wrong guy. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their Week 11 game against the San...
What channel is Arizona Cardinals game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals, without quarterback Kyler Murray, will face the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, in an NFL Week 15 football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
