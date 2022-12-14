ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn’t the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not even as a kid playing peewee football in Florida. So Jenkins had one thought: score. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Fired Cardinals coach claims he was victim of mistaken identity in Mexico

Former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged incident that led to him being fired last month, and his defense is that Mexican authorities may have had the wrong guy. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their Week 11 game against the San...

