ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Paige Churchill

The Lincoln girls soccer team is 6-1 on the year, averaging four goals per game and giving up just one. The Trojans are led by four year Varsity athlete Paige Churchill, who's doing her part to make sure she makes her final season in green and gold one to remember.

"I think it was 14 in our last three games, plus an assist," said Lincoln head girls soccer coach Jono Williams of her scoring production so far this season.

Through seven games, Churchill has 20 goals.

"Knowing it's my last year, it's really special to just go all out, and we're together as a team, and it's been a lot of fun."

She's is making her last run her best one.

"For her to not only start this season and be a part of the team every game so far, and then have the success not only she's having, but she's bringing to the team, I couldn't ask for anything better," said Williams.

"I do feel a little pressure, and I think we all do having such a great start to the season," said Churchill. "I think we're feeling a little pressure, but it's a good feeling."

A feeling she thrives off of on and off the pitch. As a homeschooled, dual-enrolled athlete, Churchill has a 4.3 GPA.

"She's obviously a leader on the field, but in the classroom as well."

"The balance of things mentally, soccer helps me in the classroom as well," said Churchill. "Having a balance of both of them is important."

A balance colleges took a liking to, as Churchill will play collegiately at Flagler.

"That's every coaches goal is to see their players play at the next level," said Williams.

Before that next step, Churchill has a lot she wants to accomplish right now.

"It's been really fun to be a part of. I give so much credit to my teammates, we're all putting in a lot of work, and it's been special."

If she has anything to do with it, they'll be a lot more special moments to come. Churchill said she wants to major in sport management at Flagler.