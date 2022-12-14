Playoff-bound Eagles out for more vs. fading Bears

Even as the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the top record in the NFL, there were questions about whether the team would falter during a Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans or a visit to the NFC East rival New York Giants the following week.

Philadelphia responded against those playoff hopefuls with victories by a combined 51 points, sparked by quarterback and league MVP contender Jalen Hurts, who passed for a total of 597 yards in the key tests and five touchdowns while rushing for two more scores.

Hurts and the Eagles offense could be primed for another big game as the team puts its 12-1 record up against the Chicago Bears on the road on Sunday. Losers of six straight, the Bears (3-10) have yielded a league-high 21 rushing touchdowns while mustering a league-low 16 sacks.

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth with their 48-22 rout of the Giants last Sunday, but coach Nick Sirianni admitted, “we got way bigger goals than this one.”

Against the Giants, Hurts connected for touchdowns with DaVonta Smith (41 yards) and A.J. Brown (33 yards) and may be getting another target back in his arsenal. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who missed the past four games with a shoulder injury, is eligible to return.

Goedert said “things are trending in the right direction” as he prepares to practice Thursday.

Said Sirianni: “We can’t wait to have him back. He’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL.”

The Bears’ Justin Fields missed practice Wednesday with an illness, but coach Matt Eberflus said his quarterback was “feeling better every single day,” and the prognosis he’d start against the Eagles was “looking positive.” Chicago is coming off its bye week.

Fields returned to the lineup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 after missing the team’s road loss to the New York Jets with a separated non-throwing shoulder. He was 20-of-25 passing for 254 yards and two interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards on six carries, including a 55-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Fields has rushed for at least 50 yards and a touchdown in six straight games, matching the longest streak for the franchise since Gale Sayers accomplished the feat in 1969.

The loss to Green Bay marked Chicago’s second straight defeat by at least two scores after the team fell by a combined seven points in Weeks 9-11.

Chicago managed only a third-quarter field goal against the Packers after halftime and was outscored 18-0 in the fourth.

A bright spot for the Bears defense during the slide has been rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn, a fast-emerging fan favorite for his hustle and ties to the region. A Wisconsin product, Sanborn played high school football at Lake Zurich in north suburban Chicago.

Since joining the starting lineup following the midseason trade of Roquan Smith to Baltimore, Sanborn has 43 tackles in five starts.

“I just want to continue to get better, continue to do my job and do it at a really high level,” Sanborn said. “A lot of things can go into that. A lot of things can show that, but that’s kinda what I’m focused on. Then, on getting a win. Helping this team win games. That’s what I’m here for, and that’s what I want to do.”

Chicago needs a victory to avoid being swept by NFC East foes this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: