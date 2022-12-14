The Deion Sanders era is set to begin in Colorado. When the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, Sanders will begin as the 28th head coach in Buffaloes history. He will be hoping to turn around a program that won just a single game in 2022 and has not had a winning season since 2016, when it went 10-4, also the last year it finished the season in the AP Top 25.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO