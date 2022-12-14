Read full article on original website
Bow to the snowplow in ColoradoDavid HeitzColorado State
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver may pay $1.8 million for fire department uniformsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Russell Wilson hit up casino after Broncos news
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Jimmie Ward is Playing Like an All Pro Nickelback
During this seven-game winning streak, Ward has given up just 235 receiving yards, zero touchdown catches and a passer rating of 61.1.
Deion Sanders drops hint about bringing major transfer to Colorado
Deion Sanders has one more game to coach at Jackson State before he can turn his full attention to Colorado. However, the new Buffaloes head coach already seems to know some things about players that might be joining him at his new school. Sanders suggested that two-way standout Travis Hunter,...
WATCH: Tennessee Titans’ Roger McCreary, Joshua Kalu intercept Justin Herbert in ultimate display of teamwork
Every single Sunday of the NFL season we are usually bound to see multiple outstanding, jaw-dropping plays. Sometimes announcers may
Deion Sanders comments on Travis Hunter transferring to Colorado
Sanders publicly mentioned Hunter by name while responding to a question on Instagram.
Why Deion Sanders is coaching Jackson State in Celebration Bowl after taking Colorado job
The Deion Sanders era is set to begin in Colorado. When the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, Sanders will begin as the 28th head coach in Buffaloes history. He will be hoping to turn around a program that won just a single game in 2022 and has not had a winning season since 2016, when it went 10-4, also the last year it finished the season in the AP Top 25.
Hackett: 'It'll Be Exciting' if Rookie QB Guarantano Plays for Broncos
Guarantano was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 5.
DII LB’s Outrageous Beard Going Viral Before National Title
The Orediggers star's facial hair is quintessentially, wonderfully Division II.
Russell Wilson Won't Play vs. Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will not see Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals were prepared for either Denver Broncos quarterback in Sunday. Russell Wilson was progressing through the ranks of concussion protocol after leaving last week's loss vs. Kansas City in the beginning stages of the fourth quarter. Wilson's status against the Cardinals was up in the air as the practice week concluded.
Broncos' Jones doesn't rule out playing; McBride returns with 'great memories'
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones doesn't rule out playing; Trey McBride eager to play in Denver. Jones has been dealing with hip injury this week.
Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
What channel is Arizona Cardinals game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals, without quarterback Kyler Murray, will face the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, in an NFL Week 15 football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Experts Pick Prop Bets for Cardinals-Broncos
Gambling brains from across the web pick their favorite prop bets for Week 15's meeting between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. The Arizona Cardinals have landed in the Mile High City for their Week 15 contest with the Denver Broncos. If you're not a fan of either team, tuning...
Pros & Cons of Broncos Drafting a First-Round QB in 2023
The Denver Broncos now have a first-round draft pick in 2023.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on facing Chiefs: 'We've got a lot of work to do'
The Seattle Seahawks have backed themselves into quite a corner. After leading the NFC West with a 6-3 record earlier this season, Seattle has been in freefall mode ever since their bye week. The team has lost four of their last five games and sit on the outside of the playoff picture with a 7-7 record.
