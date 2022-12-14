ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson hit up casino after Broncos news

Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Why Deion Sanders is coaching Jackson State in Celebration Bowl after taking Colorado job

The Deion Sanders era is set to begin in Colorado. When the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, Sanders will begin as the 28th head coach in Buffaloes history. He will be hoping to turn around a program that won just a single game in 2022 and has not had a winning season since 2016, when it went 10-4, also the last year it finished the season in the AP Top 25.
Russell Wilson Won't Play vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will not see Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals were prepared for either Denver Broncos quarterback in Sunday. Russell Wilson was progressing through the ranks of concussion protocol after leaving last week's loss vs. Kansas City in the beginning stages of the fourth quarter. Wilson's status against the Cardinals was up in the air as the practice week concluded.
Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
Experts Pick Prop Bets for Cardinals-Broncos

Gambling brains from across the web pick their favorite prop bets for Week 15's meeting between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. The Arizona Cardinals have landed in the Mile High City for their Week 15 contest with the Denver Broncos. If you're not a fan of either team, tuning...
