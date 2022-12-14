Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
WSFA
Alabama lobby group to stream and archive legislative session videos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Keeping up with your lawmakers at the Alabama State House will be easier during the next legislative session. The League of Women Voters of Alabama, a lobbyist group, launched The Alabama Channel website to save recordings of committee meetings and floor debates. Committee meetings and floor...
WKRG
New Alabama Medicaid Policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
WSFA
Alabama’s unemployment rate unchanged in November
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate in November has been unchanged from October’s rate of 2.7%. According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021. “It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy...
Governor Kay Ivey Makes Request to Update Alabama Executions
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey sent the below correspondence to the members of the Alabama Supreme Court this week to request a rule change to improve the administration of capital punishment in Alabama.
altoday.com
Personnel Update: Don Harrison named General Counsel for the Alabama Department of Labor
On Monday, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that Don Harrison was being assigned the role of general counsel for the Department. “Effective immediately, Don Harrison is being named General Counsel and will transition to the Legal Division to take the place of Joey Ammons,” Washington wrote. “He will continue to serve as Deputy Secretary in this new role. I am confident that Don will provide great leadership to our Legal Division and the Department as a whole.”
montgomeryindependent.com
Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama’s November Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 2.7%, Record High Jobs Count
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate is 2.7%, unchanged from October, and below November 2021’s rate of 3.1%. November’s rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021.
WTVM
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
wtvy.com
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
WAFF
What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
WSFA
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
‘Underfunded and understaffed’: Alabama Labor Department slow to process new unemployment claims amid pandemic backlog
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Alabamians are expressing frustration with how long it’s taking to receive federal unemployment insurance through the state labor department. The Alabama Department of Labor says they’re still recovering from a flood of claims in 2020, but are doing their best to address new claims with limited staff available. Laurie Burkhardt of […]
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama food banks combating inflation
The cost of food is not only hitting the pockets of many families across Alabama, but even local food banks are feeling the stress. Sourcing food has been really difficult for the community food bank this year. They're only serving about half the people they need to because of the cost of food right now.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
wdhn.com
County unemployment drops, state numbers stay the same
ALABAMA (WDHN) — The Governor’s office is reporting that the unemployment rate has stayed the same over the past two months at a steady 2.7%. According to a release from the governors office, all of the Wiregrass counties have dropped in unemployment rates, with Barbour County having the largest decrease from 4.9% in October.
Agencies receive almost $48M to assist low-income families with utility costs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Local grants totaling nearly $48 million have been awarded to local agencies to help low-income households with utility costs. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.” The grants were awarded to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from...
wwno.org
After years in a museum exhibit, Alabama is giving Native Americans their cultural items back
The Alabama Department of Archives and History paints an impressive picture. Giant, white columns and neoclassical architecture rise above groups of elementary school students excited for a field trip in early November. “This is literally a stop for pretty much every fourth grader in the state and has been for...
