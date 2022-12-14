ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

Dense Valley fog expected this weekend in Northern California

Very thick fog will linger through the morning in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday. Visibility at times will be below a quarter mile. More Valley fog is expected on Sunday, perhaps extending to the Sacramento area. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 50s. More clouds move in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
OHIO STATE
KCRA.com

Thomas O’Donnell indicted for murder of Michael Harding in Kentucky

A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week has been indicted for murder in Kentucky in connection with a death investigation that spans three states. Thomas O’Donnell, 60, is accused of shooting 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, multiple times on Sept. 19, according to court documents filed in Cumberland Circuit Court on Thursday. KCRA 3 obtained the court filing on Friday.
CELINA, TN
KCRA.com

A look at voter turnout in California's now certified election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Secretary of State Shirley Weber on Friday officially certified the results of the midterm election. The certification marks the end of the state's nearly six-week-long process for the Nov. 8 election, in which California voters selected leaders in federal, state and local races, plus statewide and local ballot measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE

