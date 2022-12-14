ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turnto10.com

Providence police hold 'Miracle on Washington Street' giveaway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department held a "Miracle on Washington Street" gift giveaway on Saturday. Officers spent some time handing out toys to families in need just in time for Christmas. "We take pride in protecting and serving but we also take pride in giving," Major...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing

NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight

Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Students Shot in Pellet Gun Attacks on East Side

Providence Police are investigating reports of five college students being struck in pellet gun attacks on the East Side of the city. Shortly before 9 PM Thursday night, Providence Police said they received a call from Brown University Public Safety, who said that several students had reported being hit with gel pellets.
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns

BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Warming station at Cranston Street Armory to open Friday evening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Cranston Street Armory in Providence prepares to open its 24/7 warming station on Friday at 5 p.m., we're learning new details in the fight against the homelessness crisis. A spokesperson for Housing Secretary Josh Saal confirmed to NBC 10 News a service provider...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Six Providence Men Charged In Boston Home Depot Thefts

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Six Providence men are accused of trying to rip off a Home Depot in West Roxbury. Jose Pirir, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, Miguel Perez, Franclin Salas, Jonathan Amperez-Perez, and Abner Perez are all facing larceny charges, according to the Suffolk County D.A's office. The Suffolk County D.A...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin

A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
FRANKLIN, MA
ABC6.com

After Brown University’s dorm break-ins, college heightens security on campus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After the recent Brown University dorm break-ins , the college is now heightening security on campus. On Dec. 7, a Brown student told ABC 6 News that she reported the intruder — later identified as Thony Green — in Wayland Hall after he was seen trying to get into her friend’s room who was asleep at the time.
PROVIDENCE, RI

