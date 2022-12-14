Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Providence police hold 'Miracle on Washington Street' giveaway
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department held a "Miracle on Washington Street" gift giveaway on Saturday. Officers spent some time handing out toys to families in need just in time for Christmas. "We take pride in protecting and serving but we also take pride in giving," Major...
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
State House homeless encampment removed after legal fight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Workers removed tents set up outside of Rhode Island’s State House on Saturday after a judge sided with Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in a lawsuit over the people who had been camping there to protest a lack of adequate housing. The ACLU and the R.I....
Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing
NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
GoLocalProv
Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight
Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
GoLocalProv
Five Students Shot in Pellet Gun Attacks on East Side
Providence Police are investigating reports of five college students being struck in pellet gun attacks on the East Side of the city. Shortly before 9 PM Thursday night, Providence Police said they received a call from Brown University Public Safety, who said that several students had reported being hit with gel pellets.
Turnto10.com
Graduates of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy become officers
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — There’s a new batch of police officers from more than two dozen Rhode Island cities and towns ready to report for duty. The graduation ceremonies were held at the Community College of Rhode Island's Flanagan Field House in Lincoln Friday. Fifty-eight candidates out of...
ABC6.com
4 men wanted in connection to ‘violent’ home invasion in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men are wanted in connection to a “violent” home invasion in Providence early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Trask Street. According to a police report obtained by ABC 6 News, police were called to the home at...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns
BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
Turnto10.com
Warming station at Cranston Street Armory to open Friday evening
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Cranston Street Armory in Providence prepares to open its 24/7 warming station on Friday at 5 p.m., we're learning new details in the fight against the homelessness crisis. A spokesperson for Housing Secretary Josh Saal confirmed to NBC 10 News a service provider...
GoLocalProv
RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
William Viera of Taunton pleads guilty to illegally dealing firearms, including ‘ghost guns’
A Taunton man pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license Thursday after federal agents said he used a 3D printer to make and sell ghost guns, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office. William Viera, 33, was charged in a Boston federal court in August. Federal agents determined...
iheart.com
Six Providence Men Charged In Boston Home Depot Thefts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Six Providence men are accused of trying to rip off a Home Depot in West Roxbury. Jose Pirir, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, Miguel Perez, Franclin Salas, Jonathan Amperez-Perez, and Abner Perez are all facing larceny charges, according to the Suffolk County D.A's office. The Suffolk County D.A...
ABC6.com
Providence police help 20 families provide gifts for their families through Christmas initiative
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department held its “Miracle on Washington Street” Christmas initiative Saturday. Twenty families were selected through the initiative to provide parents in need with Christmas presents for their children. After checking in, parents were given tickets to be used as currency...
Turnto10.com
Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin
A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
ABC6.com
After Brown University’s dorm break-ins, college heightens security on campus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After the recent Brown University dorm break-ins , the college is now heightening security on campus. On Dec. 7, a Brown student told ABC 6 News that she reported the intruder — later identified as Thony Green — in Wayland Hall after he was seen trying to get into her friend’s room who was asleep at the time.
Judge sides with McKee in lawsuit over homeless protest
Superior Court Justice David Cruise found the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that efforts to remove the protesters from the property was a violation of their rights.
