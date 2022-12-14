Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates dip for the fifth week in a row despite Federal Reserve hike
Mortgage rates drop for the fifth week in a row despite the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike. BancAlliance President Lori Bettinger joins CBS News Mornings to explain what's spurring the dip.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tells WSJ he "can only guess" where billions of dollars went
A bankruptcy court is hearing FTX's case days after its founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with fraud. He told the Wall Street Journal prior to his arrest that he did not know about potential fraud at his company, and "can only guess" where billions of dollars from his customers went. WSJ reporter Alexander Osipovich interviewed Bankman-Fried, and joins CBS News to discuss the former CEO and the ongoing investigations into his failed crypto company.
Consumers watching holiday spending despite hopeful economic indicators
Inflation is coming down in the U.S., and gas prices dropped more than 50 cents in the last month. But November's retail sales were the biggest decline this year. Worrisome to retailers: shoppers spent less in holiday categories: electronics, clothing, toys. Mark Strassmann reports.
