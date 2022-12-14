Read full article on original website
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Vets leader on Ohio GOP voting plan: 'It's going to disenfranchise military ballots'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Roberts doesn't mince words about what he sees as the impact of sweeping changes in election law this week by Ohio Republican legislators:. "It’s going to disenfranchise military ballots – full stop," he told WSYX 6 On Your Side. Roberts is a...
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
myfox28columbus.com
City vs. state: Bill blocks cities from putting a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning that would stop cities from creating their own laws restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products. Senate Republicans added a provision to an existing bill Tuesday that said decisions about the sale of tobacco is a state issue...
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware County cancels level 1 snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A level one snow emergency was issued for Delaware County as of 8:33 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office canceled the snow emergency at 8:26 a.m. Sunday.
myfox28columbus.com
Severe penalties, emotional victim statements expected at Wagner sentencing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – George Wagner IV’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for early Monday morning, five and a half weeks after a jury of nine women and three men took less than eight hours to find him guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the 2016 Pike County massacre.
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
myfox28columbus.com
2 killed in deadly Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people died in a fatal house fire in the countryside outside Centerburg Sunday morning. Central Ohio Joint Fire District Chief Mark McCann said the fire occurred along Long Road, outside of Centerburg in Knox Co. One firefighter was injured and was treated for burns...
myfox28columbus.com
Procession held for Wyandot County deputy killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined the streets of Columbus Thursday night in honor of a fallen officer. A procession was held for Wyandot County Deputy Daniel Kin as he left Grant Medical Center. Kin died after he was involved in a crash in Pickaway...
myfox28columbus.com
At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
myfox28columbus.com
Man mistakenly released from jail charged with murder in deadly Sunoco shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was recently mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail has now been charged in a deadly gas station shooting that happened Tuesday night. Detectives said they identified David Johnson III through security video. He has been charged with murder in the death...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputies not charged in deadly shooting of 20 year old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury voted not to indict two Franklin County Sheriff's Office SWAT deputies in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old Columbus man. SWAT deputies were in the area of 2280 Stelzer Road on June 7, 2022, where they attempted to serve a felony warrant for the arrest of Pozz Striblin. He was a person of interest in a double homicide that happened several days before.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man stuck in Peru due to protests in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is stuck in Peru after protests over politics in the country turned deadly. The country's Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office, and he's in jail. People who live in Peru are speaking out, and their protesting shut down transportation in the...
myfox28columbus.com
'He was a hero,' Family and friends remember Andrew Combs, killed at Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "He was a hero," Andrew Comb's girlfriend Victoria Perez said. "He tried to stop something that wasn’t going to be able to be stopped." On Friday, family and friends of Combs gathered for a vigil at the Sunoco gas station in the Hilltop, where Columbus police said he was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
myfox28columbus.com
Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
myfox28columbus.com
Grove City burglary suspect identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots distribution day puts smiles on faces of kids throughout Central Ohio
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Families wasted no time lining up outside The Marion Franklin Community Center early Saturday morning for the Toys for Tots distribution day. Thousands of people helped ABC 6/FOX 28 with our Toys for Tots drive by donating toys to help families in need during the holiday season.
myfox28columbus.com
Police release video of Sheetz shooting that killed innocent 21-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released several videos from a northeast Columbus gas station shootout that killed a 21-year-old man in October. Kevin Sobnosky, a college student at Youngstown State, was killed in the crossfire that happened on Oct. 31 just before 4 a.m. Police said eight men...
myfox28columbus.com
Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
