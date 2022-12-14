ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
2 killed in deadly Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people died in a fatal house fire in the countryside outside Centerburg Sunday morning. Central Ohio Joint Fire District Chief Mark McCann said the fire occurred along Long Road, outside of Centerburg in Knox Co. One firefighter was injured and was treated for burns...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
COLUMBUS, OH
Franklin County deputies not charged in deadly shooting of 20 year old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury voted not to indict two Franklin County Sheriff's Office SWAT deputies in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old Columbus man. SWAT deputies were in the area of 2280 Stelzer Road on June 7, 2022, where they attempted to serve a felony warrant for the arrest of Pozz Striblin. He was a person of interest in a double homicide that happened several days before.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Columbus man stuck in Peru due to protests in the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is stuck in Peru after protests over politics in the country turned deadly. The country's Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office, and he's in jail. People who live in Peru are speaking out, and their protesting shut down transportation in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
COLUMBUS, OH
Grove City burglary suspect identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
GROVE CITY, OH
Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
COLUMBUS, OH
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
COLUMBUS, OH

