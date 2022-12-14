ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean honors 6abc's Jim Gardner on House floor

Action News' Jim Gardner has been recognized on the floor of the United States Senate and in the halls of Congress.

On Wednesday, there was another significant honor for Jim as Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean took a moment to pay tribute to his legendary career.

Rep. Dean went on to thank Jim for being the Delaware Valley's Walter Cronkite for nearly half a century, calling him America's anchor.

Jim's final 6 p.m. broadcast is December 21.

Full video: On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean took a moment to pay tribute to Jim's legendary career.

