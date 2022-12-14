2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 2A Division II state championship preview

SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 2A DII state championship matchup between the Albany Lions and the Mart Panthers

With five wild weeks of postseason action in the books, the top teams in Texas high school football have reached the end of the road on their playoff journeys: the 2022 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

After more than 700 teams throughout the state kicked off the Texas high school football playoffs in early November, only the Lone Star State's 24 best squads remain in contention for 12 UIL football state championships from Wednesday, Dec. 14th, to Saturday, Dec. 17th, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s an in-depth look at the two teams — the Albany Lions and Mart Panthers — set to collide in the UIL's 2A DII football state championship, how those squads stack up against each other and what to keep an eye on for both sides during the Class 2A Division II Texas high school football state title game:

CLASS 2A DIVISION II BRACKET

2A DII UIL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

Albany Lions (13-2) vs. Mart Panthers (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14th, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

ALBANY LIONS

13-2 overall, District x-2A DII champion, Region II champion

How they got here:

State semifinals — W 53-25 vs. New Home

Region II-2A DII championship — W 66-34 vs. Collinsville

Regional semifinals — W 35-18 vs. Wink

Area round — W 56-10 vs. Muenster

Bi-district round — W 49-13 vs. Eldorado

Combined opponents record (postseason opp. record) : 116-61 (47-18)

Most recent UIL Football State Championship appearance (total appearances) : 2015 (Eighth state championship appearance)

Total UIL Football State Championships won (most recent state title) : Two state titles (1961)

Coaching: Denney Faith (36th season as HC)

Offense: 45.6 points per game

Defense: 14.8 points allowed per game

Impact players: Jr. RB/DL Adam Hill, Sr. QB/DB Cole Chapman, Sr. LB/RB Coy Lefevre

What’s at stake: The Lions are seeking their first state championship in 61 years and snap a streak of four straight losses in UIL state title games.

Distance to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium: 139 miles

MART PANTHERS

15-0 overall, District x-2A DII champion, Region III champion

How they got here:

State semifinals — W 41-14 vs. Burton

Region III-2A DII championship — W 56-6 vs. Lovelady

Regional semifinals — W 58-0 vs. Simms Bowie

Area round — W 77-7 vs. Cushing

Bi-district round — W 67-14 vs. Linden-Kildare

Combined opponents record (postseason opp. record) : 92-79 (46-17)

Most recent UIL Football State Championship appearance (total appearances) : 2020 (14th state championship appearance)

Total UIL Football State Championships won (most recent state title) : Eight state titles (2019)

Coaching: Kevin Hoffman (32nd season as HC)

Offense: 57.0 points per game

Defense: 6.4 points allowed per game

Impact players: Jr. QB/DB Jonah Ross, Soph. RB/LB Ja’Deriun Bell, Soph. LB/RB DeMontrel Medlock

What’s at stake: The Panthers are seeking their sixth state championship in the last 16 years. Mart will be making its 11th UIL state title game appearance since 1999, and a win would move the Panthers into a tie with Katy and Richland Springs (Nine) for the second-most state championships in Texas high school football history.

Distance to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium: 113 miles