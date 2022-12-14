ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

Loving Giving Local: North East in Bloom

By Lou Baxter
There’s not much in bloom this time of the year, but a North East organization has the town all decked out for the holidays as it plans ahead for spring.

The Borough of North East is all decked out for the holidays. It’s the work of North East in Bloom, an organization that has planted flowers and decorated downtown for the holidays since 2011.

“Our mission is to beautify, make our town look prettier and more inviting. If you get a chance, ride around through the winter months and during the holidays, and you’ll see we have garland in the front windows. We have wreaths on the front doors. We want people to remember North East, not just for wine country, but because it’s just a wonderful and charming little town,” said Pattie Stempka, volunteer, North East in Bloom.

Hanging baskets and huge pots are full of flowers each summer. It’s largely the work of volunteers.

North East in Bloom is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

“Couldn’t do it without volunteers. We could always use more volunteers. We have around 25 right now that are active. We have the Borough guys who help us all the time. We couldn’t do it without them, and all this is funded through grants and personal donations,” Stempka added.

Another way North East in Bloom beautifies the community is with large murals. North East in Bloom is also responsible for the historical wraps on electric boxes, and 13 postcard like murals depicting what a particular building looked like in the past.

The work is never done, and this week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help bring more beautiful surprises to the community.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to the town of North East, North East in Bloom, and know the funds we bring today are going to help beautify the town, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about giving back to the community, and North East in Bloom continues to do that year after year,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Superstore.

