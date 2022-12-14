ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Raw meat sandwiches? DHS warns of dangerous Wisconsin holiday tradition

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches. Ray meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’
Iowa Democratic Party chair steps down after caucus move

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party plans to step down in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country.
