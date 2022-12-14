ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg information session to be held on new law that will affect veterans

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNQq0_0jit2OF600

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is sponsoring an informational town hall meeting to explain a new law that could affect thousands of veterans and their families.

The Pact Act is a new law that expands healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Veterans who are currently enrolled in care can sign up for a Pact screening, and those who are not enrolled can get enrolled at the meeting and move forward with the screening process.

Organizers said the screening takes about five to10 minutes and only requires veterans to answer a series of questions.

Read Next: New scam targeting veterans with PACT Act benefits

“So this could be any kind of environmental exposure that veterans have been exposed to. It could be chemicals, it could be radiation, it could be water exposure, it could be any toxic exposure that they may have come in contact with in terms of their time that they’ve spent in the military,” said Barbara Forsha, Executive Medical Center Director.

All veterans with questions about the Pact Act are encouraged to attend the town hall meeting at VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

PACT Act town hall held at VFW Post 573

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted a "Promise to Acknowledge and Take Care of Comprehensive Toxins" (PACT) Act informational town hall to inform veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the additional benefits at the VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North graduates latest class

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — There’s a new group of graduates from the West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North. A Friday graduation ceremony in Kingwood honored 79 cadets as part of the second class to graduate this year. The Guard said just more than 5,300 cadets have graduated from the academy since it started in 1993.
KINGWOOD, WV
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

United Way gives away food and toys at annual event in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties partnered with Christian Help for the forty-first annual Holiday Food and Toy Distribution on December 15. The event started at 10 a.m. and was held at the West Virginia Army National Guard Morgantown Readiness Center. Vehicles lined up at the Mountaineer Food Bank […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of West Virginia’s finest received special honors Thursday for their service in an awards ceremony at the Upshur County Courthouse. Even K-9 A.J., who was adopted by the department in 2015, and his handler got a plaque, along with a special message that went out over dispatch.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport Cemetery holds 10th Annual Luminary Night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – For 10 years now, the Bridgeport Cemetery has been home to one of the largest luminary displays in north central West Virginia. The 10th Annual Luminary Night uses 1,600 luminaries, lighting up the road as you travel throughout the entire cemetery. This annual event gets the public into the Christmas spirit, […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Upshur County man sentenced for firearms charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Bo D. Beckner, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a firearms charge. Beckner, 42, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy