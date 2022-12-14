Clarksburg information session to be held on new law that will affect veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is sponsoring an informational town hall meeting to explain a new law that could affect thousands of veterans and their families.

The Pact Act is a new law that expands healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Veterans who are currently enrolled in care can sign up for a Pact screening, and those who are not enrolled can get enrolled at the meeting and move forward with the screening process.

Organizers said the screening takes about five to10 minutes and only requires veterans to answer a series of questions.

“So this could be any kind of environmental exposure that veterans have been exposed to. It could be chemicals, it could be radiation, it could be water exposure, it could be any toxic exposure that they may have come in contact with in terms of their time that they’ve spent in the military,” said Barbara Forsha, Executive Medical Center Director.

All veterans with questions about the Pact Act are encouraged to attend the town hall meeting at VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5-7 p.m.

