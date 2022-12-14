ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

No. 3 Bulldogs Dominate Herkimer to Stay Undefeated

The #3 ranked Binghamton Bulldogs remain at the top of the nations best with another high scoring win over their opponent, taking down the Herkimer Originals 119-83 to extend their undefeated streak to 8-0. Check out the highlights above!
HERKIMER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Launches New Girls Wrestling Program

Union-Endicott high school welcomed its first ever girls wrestling team for the winter season, with practices beginning in mid-November. The team, headed by coach Cheyenne Sisenstein, who is a former Maine-Endwell Spartan, wanted to give girls the chance to not have to wrestle boys, like when she was in high school.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Downed by Watertown at Home

The Binghamton Black Bears were riding a four game win streak heading into Friday nights matchup against the Watertown Wolves, a team they'd taken down twice earlier in the season. The Black Bears fell short, trailing 3-1 headed into the 3rd period, and falling 5-2 to the Wolves. Riley McVeigh...
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter

Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A Room To Heal Creates a Healing Space

A Room to Heal is a not-for-profit working to create healing environments for children with serious medical conditions in the Southern Tier. Four-year-old Ariana Williams is non-verbal and epileptic. She is taken care of 24/7 by her mother, grandmother and her nurses. For her mom, having the room redone means bringing comfort to Ariana.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NOMA Holds "Santa's Workshop" At New Location

NOMA, a community group that supports Binghamton's "North of Main" neighborhood, has moved to a brand new location. But all those at its Santa's Workshop seem to finding themselves at home. The annual event featured free pancakes, hats and holiday books -- as well as a variety of other items....
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The changing landscape of retail on the Ithaca Commons

ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the past couple of years, the future of retail has changed—again. When COVID hit, brick and mortar retail stores, especially small businesses, had to pivot to a new normal that incorporated online or curbside options for customers, with an even more intense urgency than there had been prior.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Update: Water Main Break in Johnson City Repaired

Update: Officials say the water main break in Johnson City that forced a road closure has been fixed. Deyo Hill Road is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Johnson City officials announce a road is closed due to a water main break. Officials say the impacted road is Deyo...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Every Cat's Dream Holds Cat Adoption At Vestal Public Library

Local nonprofit Every Cat's Dream hosted a "Holiday Cat-tacular Shop" in the Vestal Public Library's community room. A variety of adoption-ready cats were available -- along with cat toys, t-shirts and even cat-themed cookies. All proceeds went toward supporting animals in the non-profit's care. Once located in Johnson City's Petco,...
VESTAL, NY

