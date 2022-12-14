Read full article on original website
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
No. 3 Bulldogs Dominate Herkimer to Stay Undefeated
The #3 ranked Binghamton Bulldogs remain at the top of the nations best with another high scoring win over their opponent, taking down the Herkimer Originals 119-83 to extend their undefeated streak to 8-0. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Launches New Girls Wrestling Program
Union-Endicott high school welcomed its first ever girls wrestling team for the winter season, with practices beginning in mid-November. The team, headed by coach Cheyenne Sisenstein, who is a former Maine-Endwell Spartan, wanted to give girls the chance to not have to wrestle boys, like when she was in high school.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black Bears Downed by Watertown at Home
The Binghamton Black Bears were riding a four game win streak heading into Friday nights matchup against the Watertown Wolves, a team they'd taken down twice earlier in the season. The Black Bears fell short, trailing 3-1 headed into the 3rd period, and falling 5-2 to the Wolves. Riley McVeigh...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Various Southern Tier Projects Awarded Funds Through Round 12 of Regional Economic Development Council Initiative
A few projects in the Southern Tier have been scored as part of the Round 12 Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. The Binghamton City School District was awarded $500,000 for the BHS Main Street Entrance Revitalization project. The City of Binghamton was awarded $500,000 for the Ross Park Trail Restoration...
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings
As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
uncoveringnewyork.com
8 Festive Christmas Light Displays in Upstate New York to Visit in 2022
Throughout Upstate New York, there are many great spots to get some holiday cheer. And, while not all of the best things to do in December are centered around the holiday season, at these great Christmas light displays in New York, you are sure to find some holiday season joy.
ithaca.com
Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter
Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A Room To Heal Creates a Healing Space
A Room to Heal is a not-for-profit working to create healing environments for children with serious medical conditions in the Southern Tier. Four-year-old Ariana Williams is non-verbal and epileptic. She is taken care of 24/7 by her mother, grandmother and her nurses. For her mom, having the room redone means bringing comfort to Ariana.
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
Events cancelled/postponed due to storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Winter Storm Watch in effect
According to the National Weather Service, there is a Winter Storm Watch now in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NOMA Holds "Santa's Workshop" At New Location
NOMA, a community group that supports Binghamton's "North of Main" neighborhood, has moved to a brand new location. But all those at its Santa's Workshop seem to finding themselves at home. The annual event featured free pancakes, hats and holiday books -- as well as a variety of other items....
The changing landscape of retail on the Ithaca Commons
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the past couple of years, the future of retail has changed—again. When COVID hit, brick and mortar retail stores, especially small businesses, had to pivot to a new normal that incorporated online or curbside options for customers, with an even more intense urgency than there had been prior.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Update: Water Main Break in Johnson City Repaired
Update: Officials say the water main break in Johnson City that forced a road closure has been fixed. Deyo Hill Road is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Johnson City officials announce a road is closed due to a water main break. Officials say the impacted road is Deyo...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Every Cat's Dream Holds Cat Adoption At Vestal Public Library
Local nonprofit Every Cat's Dream hosted a "Holiday Cat-tacular Shop" in the Vestal Public Library's community room. A variety of adoption-ready cats were available -- along with cat toys, t-shirts and even cat-themed cookies. All proceeds went toward supporting animals in the non-profit's care. Once located in Johnson City's Petco,...
