Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
With each passing day, the long wait for the highly anticipated “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary festivities gets a little bit shorter. The announcements made over the past few months have been an embarrassment of riches for fans of the long-running British sci-fi show. First, it was announced that beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies would be taking over the series again, and that actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate would return to the show for the 60th anniversary. Then, BBC revealed “Sex Education” and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the 14th actor to play the iconic role. “There aren’t quite...
Jennifer Coolidge thinks Ariana Grande is responsible for her reviving her career. The 61-year-old actress made her name in 1999 comedy ‘American Pie’ before starring in a string of hit movies in the early 2000s but felt her career had began to “flatline” until the pop superstar, 29, asked her to reprise her role as beautician Paulette Bonafonte from ‘Legally Blonde’ for her ‘thank u, next’ music video in 2018 and credits Ariana with her recent success as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO hit ‘The White Lotus.’
Jay McGuiness says The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker. The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winner doubts if the ‘Glad You Came’ boy band – which also includes Max George, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran – will ever hit the road again, as he doesn’t think the dynamic “would work” after Tom passed away aged 33 from a brain tumour.
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency on the set of a TV show. The 70-year-old star fell ill on the set of the unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, on Friday night (12.16.22), and she was subsequently transported to Santa Paula Hospital.
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli has died aged 78. His passing in New York City on Thursday (15.12.22) was confirmed by the band and the group’s ex-guitarist Gene Cornish. A Facebook post from hit 1960s act and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, which was...
