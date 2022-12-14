Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
‘Doctor Who’ First Look Reveals Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor Costume
With each passing day, the long wait for the highly anticipated “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary festivities gets a little bit shorter. The announcements made over the past few months have been an embarrassment of riches for fans of the long-running British sci-fi show. First, it was announced that beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies would be taking over the series again, and that actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate would return to the show for the 60th anniversary. Then, BBC revealed “Sex Education” and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the 14th actor to play the iconic role. “There aren’t quite...
Mariah Carey Denies Coining Herself the ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey has been known as the "queen of Christmas" since the early days of her career. But she says she didn't come up with the nickname on her own.
Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn Tease ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Anniversary Event with Matthew McConaughey
While promoting their new movie, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn said they would love to have a celebration for the 20th anniversary of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (and they want Matthew McConaughey to be a part of it).
KXLY
Jennifer Cooldige thanks Ariana Grande for reviving her career
Jennifer Coolidge thinks Ariana Grande is responsible for her reviving her career. The 61-year-old actress made her name in 1999 comedy ‘American Pie’ before starring in a string of hit movies in the early 2000s but felt her career had began to “flatline” until the pop superstar, 29, asked her to reprise her role as beautician Paulette Bonafonte from ‘Legally Blonde’ for her ‘thank u, next’ music video in 2018 and credits Ariana with her recent success as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO hit ‘The White Lotus.’
KXLY
Jay McGuiness: The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker
Jay McGuiness says The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker. The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winner doubts if the ‘Glad You Came’ boy band – which also includes Max George, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran – will ever hit the road again, as he doesn’t think the dynamic “would work” after Tom passed away aged 33 from a brain tumour.
KXLY
Sharon Osbourne ‘rushed to hospital after falling ill on TV set’
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency on the set of a TV show. The 70-year-old star fell ill on the set of the unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, on Friday night (12.16.22), and she was subsequently transported to Santa Paula Hospital.
KXLY
A chat with the stars of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ plus our favorite TV shows of 2022! | Streamed & Screened podcast
This is the first of three episodes where Bruce Miller and company are looking back on the year that was. As a special treat for long-time listeners, returning to the co-host seat is our very dear friend and former co-host, Sioux CIty Journal reporter Jared McNett who was last on for our bonus episode, The end of “Atlanta”!
KXLY
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli dead aged 78
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli has died aged 78. His passing in New York City on Thursday (15.12.22) was confirmed by the band and the group’s ex-guitarist Gene Cornish. A Facebook post from hit 1960s act and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, which was...
22 People Who Made Biiiig Messes At Work, Like, One Person Burned Down The Whole Building
"I looked at the bill and noticed it said 'movie prop' on it. She somehow missed it."
