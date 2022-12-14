Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
See how many school counselors are in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Schools across the country were short about 300,000 teachers and staff when the 2022-2023 school year began, according to National Education Association President Becky Pringle. This massive dearth has forced an unfortunate series of developments in schools across the country. Principals are performing janitorial...
KELOLAND TV
University of South Dakota expands in-state tuition rates to more states
VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota has announced that in-state tuition rates will be expanding to a couple more states. According to a release from USD, the South Dakota Advantage program will be adding the states of Illinois and Wisconsin for new freshman and new transfer students.
KELOLAND TV
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers. Wearing a T-shirt...
KELOLAND TV
Expanding in-state tuition to help build SD’s workforce
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter storm has impacted travel for many college students now on Christmas break, with some traveling farther than before thanks to the South Dakota’s Board of Regents expanding an in-state tuition program. This is the latest move to encourage more non-residents to...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 19, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or winter weather conditions.
KELOLAND TV
SD flu: 2,702 new cases reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cases of the flu continue to rise in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 2,702 new cases of the flu in the past week ending on Saturday, Dec. 10. There were 88 new hospitalizations from the flu and one flu-related death in Minnehaha County.
KELOLAND TV
SD’s state-chartered banks are in ‘a good spot’
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s state-chartered banks are down to 41 and have just under $22.3 billion in assets, after the largest one merged with a bank in Montana earlier this year, according to a report made Thursday to the state Banking Commission. Great Western Bank and...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
KELOLAND TV
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
KELOLAND TV
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
KELOLAND TV
First-responders urge fire safety while staying home in the winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm continues in South Dakota, it’s important that people stay home and stay warm. However, that also means it’s vital to be aware of heating sources in your home. From a space heater and candles to your oven and...
KELOLAND TV
Recession ahead, Eskierka tells South Dakota bank regulators
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising U.S. interest rates this year was “extremely disappointing” because the hikes came so late, an outside banking executive said Thursday in a meeting with the South Dakota Banking Commission. The signs point to a recession...
Comments / 0