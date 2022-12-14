Read full article on original website
World Cup final: Lionel Messi penalty gives Argentina lead over France
Argentina take the lead in the World Cup final as Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot against France. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Nkunku, Moukoko, Ounahi, Gvardiol, Rashford
Manchester United are planning a near £200m double signing next summer to bring in Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sun) Liverpool are growing increasingly confident they will win the race to sign Bellingham. (Mirror) Chelsea have completed the signing...
How many times has France won the World Cup? Past titles, appearances and results
The quarterfinal meeting between France and England was one of the mostly highly anticipated of the 2022 World Cup and it absolutely delivered, with Kylian Mbappe and co. taking the 2-1 victory over Harry Kane and the Three Lions and adding another chapter to England’s troubled history with penalty kicks along the way. Then in the semifinals, France took down Morocco, to make it back to the final for the second consecutive tournament. It will be a tough test for the French, who will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the hopes of becoming the third nation in history to win consecutive men’s World Cups. Before that thrilling final, see below for a look France’s World Cup history, including their wins and results year-by-year.
WATCH: Fran Kirby doubles Chelsea’s lead over Vllaznia, 2-0!
Another goal for Chelsea, this time from Fran Kirby who receives the ball on a free kick quickly taken by Jelena Cankovic near Vllaznia box to convert the easiest of chances. 2-0!
Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
Manchester United: Frenkie de Jong still a target for Erik ten Hag
Manchester United have not abandoned all hope of signing Frenkie de Jong despite their failed pursuit of the Dutch midfielder in the summer. United boss Erik ten Hag made the Barcelona player his top transfer target on his arrival from Ajax. De Jong, 25, whose contract at the Nou Camp...
Denis Zakaria still hoping to make things work at Chelsea
Denis Zakaria arrived as last-minute midfield reinforcement over the summer, joining Chelsea on loan from Juventus on deadline day. It seemed a somewhat panicky move at the time, but given the injuries we’ve suffered in midfield (especially to N’Golo Kanté), it should’ve proven a very good decision indeed.
World Cup: What happened to England's 1966 shirts?
England's 1966 World Cup win remains their sole triumph on the greatest footballing stage. The enduring symbol of that victory has come to be the simple red shirts worn by those who made it on to manager Alf Ramsey's team sheet, but where are these "national treasures" now?. "Some people...
World Cup final: Lionel Messi lifts trophy in bisht - traditional Arab robe
It was an iconic moment that will live forever in World Cup history and Middle East imagery. The great Lionel Messi was called up on stage to lift the trophy he had craved for so much of his glittering and unparalleled career. At the other end of the podium were...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Tillman, Juranovic, Roma, Cho, Rowles, Paterson, Sheffield Wednesday
United States midfielder Malik Tillman, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, has hinted he is keen to stay at Ibrox on a permanent contract, with the 20-year-old replying "I think so, yes" when asked if Rangers were the right club for his development. (Scottish Sun) Malik Tillman...
Arthur Melo’s Agent Shoots Down January Departure Talk
When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
What time is the World Cup final? How to watch Argentina vs. France, date, live stream, TV channel
The 2022 World Cup officially wraps up on Sunday as Argentina face France in the final. Both teams have won two World Cups, with France having won the last edition, but only one will get the third star above their crest when this one is all said and done. It's expected to be an even, tight match with both teams looking impressive en route to the final, overcoming injuries to be the last two teams standings. Both were viewed as favorites before the cup began, and there's no telling just how electric of final that could be in store.
Report: Chelsea Owners Have Serious Interest In Dusan Vlahovic
The new owners have Chelsea have serious interest in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Salomon Rondon: Forward leaves Everton after reaching agreement to terminate contract
Forward Salomon Rondon has left Everton after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract six months before it was due to expire. The ex-Newcastle and West Brom player scored one league goal after signing on a free transfer from Chinese side Dalian Professional in August 2021. Rondon's contract was due...
‘Our team will win’: how so many Indians started supporting Argentina
Better known for its love of cricket, every four years India and the wider region are gripped by World Cup fever
SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three
Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
Pakistan v England: Harry Brook hundred gives tourists lead in Karachi
Third Test, Karachi (day two of five) England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) Harry Brook's magnificent century helped England to a valuable lead over Pakistan on the second day of the third Test in Karachi. Brook's 111, his third hundred of the series, pushed the tourists to 354, a first-innings...
Gareth Southgate Decides To Remain As England Manager Until After Euro 2024
Southgate has decided to continue working as manager of the England national team until after the European Championship in 2024.
FIH Pro League: Great Britain men beat Netherlands in shootout but women lose
Great Britain's men claimed a second bonus point in a row after getting past the Netherlands in a shootout in their FIH Pro League mini-tournament game in Argentina. It finished 1-1 but the GB men held their nerve for the extras, as they had against the hosts on Thursday. Nick...
