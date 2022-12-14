The quarterfinal meeting between France and England was one of the mostly highly anticipated of the 2022 World Cup and it absolutely delivered, with Kylian Mbappe and co. taking the 2-1 victory over Harry Kane and the Three Lions and adding another chapter to England’s troubled history with penalty kicks along the way. Then in the semifinals, France took down Morocco, to make it back to the final for the second consecutive tournament. It will be a tough test for the French, who will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the hopes of becoming the third nation in history to win consecutive men’s World Cups. Before that thrilling final, see below for a look France’s World Cup history, including their wins and results year-by-year.

2 DAYS AGO