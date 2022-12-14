ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Nkunku, Moukoko, Ounahi, Gvardiol, Rashford

Manchester United are planning a near £200m double signing next summer to bring in Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sun) Liverpool are growing increasingly confident they will win the race to sign Bellingham. (Mirror) Chelsea have completed the signing...
NBC Sports

How many times has France won the World Cup? Past titles, appearances and results

The quarterfinal meeting between France and England was one of the mostly highly anticipated of the 2022 World Cup and it absolutely delivered, with Kylian Mbappe and co. taking the 2-1 victory over Harry Kane and the Three Lions and adding another chapter to England’s troubled history with penalty kicks along the way. Then in the semifinals, France took down Morocco, to make it back to the final for the second consecutive tournament. It will be a tough test for the French, who will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the hopes of becoming the third nation in history to win consecutive men’s World Cups. Before that thrilling final, see below for a look France’s World Cup history, including their wins and results year-by-year.
BBC

Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app

The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
BBC

Manchester United: Frenkie de Jong still a target for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have not abandoned all hope of signing Frenkie de Jong despite their failed pursuit of the Dutch midfielder in the summer. United boss Erik ten Hag made the Barcelona player his top transfer target on his arrival from Ajax. De Jong, 25, whose contract at the Nou Camp...
SB Nation

Denis Zakaria still hoping to make things work at Chelsea

Denis Zakaria arrived as last-minute midfield reinforcement over the summer, joining Chelsea on loan from Juventus on deadline day. It seemed a somewhat panicky move at the time, but given the injuries we’ve suffered in midfield (especially to N’Golo Kanté), it should’ve proven a very good decision indeed.
BBC

World Cup: What happened to England's 1966 shirts?

England's 1966 World Cup win remains their sole triumph on the greatest footballing stage. The enduring symbol of that victory has come to be the simple red shirts worn by those who made it on to manager Alf Ramsey's team sheet, but where are these "national treasures" now?. "Some people...
SB Nation

Arthur Melo’s Agent Shoots Down January Departure Talk

When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
CBS Sports

What time is the World Cup final? How to watch Argentina vs. France, date, live stream, TV channel

The 2022 World Cup officially wraps up on Sunday as Argentina face France in the final. Both teams have won two World Cups, with France having won the last edition, but only one will get the third star above their crest when this one is all said and done. It's expected to be an even, tight match with both teams looking impressive en route to the final, overcoming injuries to be the last two teams standings. Both were viewed as favorites before the cup began, and there's no telling just how electric of final that could be in store.
BBC

SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three

Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Harry Brook hundred gives tourists lead in Karachi

Third Test, Karachi (day two of five) England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) Harry Brook's magnificent century helped England to a valuable lead over Pakistan on the second day of the third Test in Karachi. Brook's 111, his third hundred of the series, pushed the tourists to 354, a first-innings...
BBC

FIH Pro League: Great Britain men beat Netherlands in shootout but women lose

Great Britain's men claimed a second bonus point in a row after getting past the Netherlands in a shootout in their FIH Pro League mini-tournament game in Argentina. It finished 1-1 but the GB men held their nerve for the extras, as they had against the hosts on Thursday. Nick...

