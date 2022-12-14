Read full article on original website
Six honored with highest firefighter award
Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
Mount Airy News
Surry in winter
Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
wallstreetwindow.com
EMT Academy Graduates Inaugural Class In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County’s partnership with Rockingham Community College graduates their first EMT Academy with 100% pass rate. Wentworth, NC (December 16, 2022) – Rockingham County Government’s partnership with Rockingham Community College graduated the inaugural EMT Academy with a 100 percent pass rate. All eight trainees passed both the RCC final and North Carolina State board exam and are now credentialed to serve as an EMT-Basic.
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
rhinotimes.com
Why Is The City Picking On Disabled Children?
The city’s plan to place 30 Pallet houses on the only ball field for disabled children is such a snafu, it’s hard to know where to start. The City Council voted to spend $535,000 to buy 40 Pallet shelters without knowing whether it would even be legal to house people in the shelters in North Carolina, and according to City Councilmember Zack Matheny, the city did not have approval from the Fire Department inspectors when the shelters were ordered.
WXII 12
United Way of Greater High Point giving space heaters to those in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and you can too!. It’s called the 'Gift of Warmth' initiative, where UWGHP raises money to buy space heaters for people in need in the community. “This...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in High Point, NC
Did you know that High Point is the only city in North Carolina that extends to four different counties?. Most parts of it, though, are in Guilford County, while some extend to Forsyth, Davidson, and Randolph counties. As of the 2020 census, the city had a population of 113,887 and...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
Mount Airy News
With nearly 100 jobs at stake, ‘Project Cobra’ still up in air
Cobras are known for striking hard and fast, but the same kind of quickness has not accompanied a local economic-development project named for that snake which affects almost 100 jobs. Project Cobra is a code name assigned to the endeavor to keep secret the name of an existing local company...
Greensboro shares next steps for temporary pallet homes meant for homeless population
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty temporary shelters for Greensboro's winter homeless program are expected to arrive next week. The city ordered 30 pallet shelters in the fall to house 60 homeless people. Those shelters function as temporary homes with heating and air. The company said the shelters are expected to be delivered Monday.
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
Blue Ridge Muse
A full life at 75 years with more than a few aches and pains
Today marks the 75th birthday. Where, oh where, did the time go?. At age 11, when I shot my first news photo for a newspaper, I was considered by more than a few as “someone who did what he did at an early age.” I graduated from high school a year early, skipping my junior year and going from sophomore to senior.
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
Winston-Salem restaurant offers ‘snow globes’ for outdoor dining
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When temperatures drop during the winter, enjoying dinner outside is not typically an option. An upscale restaurant in WInston-Salem is offering a warm way to eat out under the night sky. The Katharine Brasserie and Bar set up two “snow globes” in the space just outside the restaurant! The globes are […]
The Haunted House on Patton Ave
I was driving my grandchildren to the Gainsboro Branch Library this afternoon and looked up the hill to the right at the duplexes on Patton Ave NW Roanoke. A long-ago memory came back to me so after we left the library we drove up the hill and my grandson took two pictures for me. Many years ago my mother told me she and my dad once lived in the second duplex (the blue one on the right) which is number 118. She said she had a frightening experience in that home when I was about six months old.
alamancenews.com
Developer files plans for 252 apartments in west Burlington
A Wilmington-based developer has submitted the detailed plans for a new apartment complex in Burlington that had initially proven a bit controversial when it came up for the city’s zoning approval earlier this year. Burlington’s city council ultimately gave its unanimous nod to this project’s zoning in June –...
