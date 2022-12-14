Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Steven Spielberg Says He “Truly” Regrets ‘Jaws’ Influence on the “Decimation of the Shark Population”
Steven Spielberg sees the regular malfunctioning of his mechanical shark while filming Jaws as a cinematic gift, but says the fear the film drummed up against real-life sharks is something he wishes he hadn’t played a part in. During an interview with the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the director plays some of his favorite songs and unpacks his cinematic resume, the discussion spanning everything from his work on films like The Fabelmans, West Side Story, E.T. and Schindler’s List, to his own personal life and pop cultural influences like Bruce Springsteen and Alfred Hitchcock. More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg...
From folk songs to dæmons: celebrating BBC’s centenary in Wales
BBC 100 in Wales exhibit tells story of development into a bilingual institution with international reputation
‘Doctor Who’ First Look Reveals Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor Costume
With each passing day, the long wait for the highly anticipated “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary festivities gets a little bit shorter. The announcements made over the past few months have been an embarrassment of riches for fans of the long-running British sci-fi show. First, it was announced that beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies would be taking over the series again, and that actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate would return to the show for the 60th anniversary. Then, BBC revealed “Sex Education” and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the 14th actor to play the iconic role. “There aren’t quite...
