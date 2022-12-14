Steven Spielberg sees the regular malfunctioning of his mechanical shark while filming Jaws as a cinematic gift, but says the fear the film drummed up against real-life sharks is something he wishes he hadn’t played a part in. During an interview with the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the director plays some of his favorite songs and unpacks his cinematic resume, the discussion spanning everything from his work on films like The Fabelmans, West Side Story, E.T. and Schindler’s List, to his own personal life and pop cultural influences like Bruce Springsteen and Alfred Hitchcock. More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg...

24 MINUTES AGO