ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Related
Toni Koraza

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs insurance, hurricane bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anticipating the need for more legislation about the state’s troubled property-insurance system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills intended to stabilize the insurance industry and provide $751.5 million for people and communities recovering from hurricanes. DeSantis signed the bills two days after lawmakers finished...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Gov. Ron DeSantis expects constitutional carry to pass in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.” Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Two Bills to Support Disaster Relief and Help Stabilize Florida’s Property Insurance Market

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills following the special session that took place this week. Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 4-A, which provides $750 million for additional disaster relief to Floridians following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Governor also signed SB 2-A, the most significant property insurance reform bill in recent history, which helps to stabilize our property insurance market, increase competition, and strengthen consumer protections. More on actions taken during the recent special session can be found here.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”

On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Goes After Businesses For E-Verify Noncompliance

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is cracking down on employment of unauthorized aliens through usage of the E-Verify system. Six companies, however, have not complied. The Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity is sending their final letters to these six companies, demanding they comply with the E-Verify law within 30 days.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida

It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday approved what Democrats have called a billion-dollar “bailout” for the property insurance industry, even as ordinary homeowners wait for lower premiums for policy holders. “Floridians are losing yet again. I worry for our neighbors on fixed incomes. How many people are going to lose their homes before this ‘trickle down’ […] The post DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Florida’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.6 Percent, Job Growth Rate Exceeds Nation’s for 20th Consecutive Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent — the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states and 1.1 percent lower than the nation’s. November marks two consecutive years (24 straight months) that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the nation’s. Florida also continued to exceed the national job growth rate for the 20th consecutive month in November 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

DeSantis appoints 4 appellate judges, including 3 from Duval County

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed four judges to the Fifth District Court of Appeal on Dec. 16. Because of the reorganization of Florida’s District Courts of Appeal and appellate judges transferring to the new 6th District Court of Appeal, there were four vacancies to be filled on the 5th District Court of Appeal.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy