Florida lawmakers react to property insurance reform bill signed into law
We started the week with a lot of promises and pages, more than 100 of them, giving the state insurance code an overhaul. Five days later, we have a shiny new law and a lot of hope from backers.
DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?
Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs insurance, hurricane bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anticipating the need for more legislation about the state’s troubled property-insurance system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills intended to stabilize the insurance industry and provide $751.5 million for people and communities recovering from hurricanes. DeSantis signed the bills two days after lawmakers finished...
Gov. Ron DeSantis expects constitutional carry to pass in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.” Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses.
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Two Bills to Support Disaster Relief and Help Stabilize Florida’s Property Insurance Market
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills following the special session that took place this week. Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 4-A, which provides $750 million for additional disaster relief to Floridians following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Governor also signed SB 2-A, the most significant property insurance reform bill in recent history, which helps to stabilize our property insurance market, increase competition, and strengthen consumer protections. More on actions taken during the recent special session can be found here.
Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”
On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
Michael Thompson declares war on Florida GOP with Anthony Sabatini appointment
Not only is he a disgraced former lawmaker, he actively criticizes party leaders. Newly elected Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson wasted no time declaring war on the Republican Party of Florida, led by Sen. Joe Gruters. Just 48 hours after being elected by a one-vote margin on the third...
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
DeSantis Goes After Businesses For E-Verify Noncompliance
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is cracking down on employment of unauthorized aliens through usage of the E-Verify system. Six companies, however, have not complied. The Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity is sending their final letters to these six companies, demanding they comply with the E-Verify law within 30 days.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida
It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
As many would-be nurses fail their exams, Florida’s nursing pipeline is in shambles
Nurses walking through hallway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Monkey Business Images. Florida’s nursing education system is experiencing significant issues as a result of the state’s mounting nursing shortage. Every year, thousands of nursing school graduates fall short of the licensing requirement, failing at the last hurdle.
Florida Legislature Passes Bills on Property Insurance, Hurricane Relief and Tolls in Special Session
This week, during a special session in Tallahassee, the Florida Legislature passed bills focused on property insurance, hurricane relief and reforming how drivers pay for tolls. “This Special Session was all about relief,” said House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast “I am proud of the work the House did striking...
Florida Gov. DeSantis says he's ‘ready to sign’ abortion ‘heartbeat bill’
'I'm willing to sign great life legislation.'
DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday approved what Democrats have called a billion-dollar “bailout” for the property insurance industry, even as ordinary homeowners wait for lower premiums for policy holders. “Floridians are losing yet again. I worry for our neighbors on fixed incomes. How many people are going to lose their homes before this ‘trickle down’ […] The post DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Florida’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.6 Percent, Job Growth Rate Exceeds Nation’s for 20th Consecutive Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent — the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states and 1.1 percent lower than the nation’s. November marks two consecutive years (24 straight months) that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the nation’s. Florida also continued to exceed the national job growth rate for the 20th consecutive month in November 2022.
DeSantis appoints 4 appellate judges, including 3 from Duval County
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed four judges to the Fifth District Court of Appeal on Dec. 16. Because of the reorganization of Florida’s District Courts of Appeal and appellate judges transferring to the new 6th District Court of Appeal, there were four vacancies to be filled on the 5th District Court of Appeal.
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...
