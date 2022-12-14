ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Resource officers address increase of weapons at schools, 4 threats this week

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyIZt_0jit1Cl100

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana School Resource Officer Association says they are seeing an increase in kids bringing weapons to schools throughout the Hoosier state.

“It’s a very sad trend that we are seeing right now,” Julie Quesenbery, Indiana School Resource Officers Association president said.

Indiana School Resource Officer Association believes one of the reasons for the increase could be tied kids having trouble with conflict resolution.

Since Monday, WRTV has reported that at least 4 threats have been made to schools throughout the state. In at least one instance, Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown after a gun was found on campus. IMPD says the students involved were detained.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare you send your kids off to school and you want to know what’s going on,” Adam Lanman, Monroe County resident said.

Last week a 14-year-old boy was arrested after being found with a gun at Edgewood Junior High School. Lanman said his two children were in school when it happened.

“My daughter was terrified because I was just at home waiting for them," Lanman said. "I hugged them. When they both came in – they saw the fear in me, and they are young I don’t think they realized what could have happened.”

"As of October 24 th, of this year there have been 257 school shootings on school campus, passing the 250 total for all of 2021 – and that happened in October,” Julie Quesenbery, president of the Indiana School Resource Officers Association said.

Quesenbery said those numbers are nationwide and that schools need more resource officers to help slow down the trend that they are seeing right now.

“While equipment is nice, we can gage students as they are coming in – talk with them and build relationships where they feel safe so they can talk with us and let us know what’s going on,” said Quesenbery.

ISTA President Keith Gambill sent this statement to WRTV regarding the ongoing threats in schools.

Every student in Indiana deserves a welcoming and safe learning environment, free from the fear of gun violence in their school or community. Safe schools are an important part of safe communities where students, their families and educators can walk to school, shop at the grocery store, and attend religious services, a concert, or a movie without fear or threat of violence. We can’t have safe schools without safe communities.

To do this, we need the help from our leaders, and responsible gun owners. 90 percent of Americans, people of all races, places, and parties, support common-sense solutions that keep guns out of schools and keep students and educators safe. We also need parents who are gun owners to do the responsible thing and keep their firearms locked away out of the reach of children. All of us working together, parents, educators, and lawmakers, can make our schools safer and welcoming for all students.
Keith Gambill, ISTA President

Comments / 3

Related
WKRC

Indiana elementary school principal goes all out as elf on the shelf

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC/WTHR/CNN Newsource) - An Indiana elementary school principal's Christmas spirit is making her a celebrity amongst her students -- and on TikTok. Beth Hoeing may only be in her first year as principal of Southwestern Elementary School, but she's already made a big impression. For example, after students...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Funding to continue for invasive species education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will continue for one Indiana ecology project. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives management signed a new five-year agreement. The USDA provides partial funding for the group. It allows local specialists to educate people about invasive species. One local leader says invasive species can...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office Sues Law Enforcement Training Board

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the state of Indiana over officer training. According to IndyPolitics, the suit stems from an apparent refusal to train deputies from the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board. The suit cites de-escalation training as the main complaint. Lawmakers mandated de-escalation training last year. The county sheriff’s office also says the board does not believe sheriff’s deputies are not eligible for merit protections under state law.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Lieutenant Graduates from FBI National Academy

Indiana State Police Lieutenant Brian Bunner is back home in Indiana following his graduation from the 284th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in Quantico Virginia on Thursday December 8th. Lt. Brian Bunner was among a chosen group of law enforcement officers from departments across the United...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it

In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Gov. Holcomb defends decisions made in office

-NETWORK INDIANA- Governor Holcomb is defending his record as governor going into his final budget session in the state legislature. Holcomb tells All Indiana Politics that he stands by his decision to sign a bill into law banning most abortions in Indiana. He also is doubling down on not suspending...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Fugitive arrested in Texas

Franklin County, IN — A Connersville man facing a number of charges in Franklin and Union counties has been arrested in Texas. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Steven T. Lakes was picked up Wednesday on several felony warrants out of Indiana. Franklin County deputies worked with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
cbs4indy.com

Christmas music bad for your mental health?

Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Indiana Experiencing High Level of Flu Activity

Indiana is one of 10 states reporting a high level of flu activity this month. Health officials says this is going to be a bad flu season but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends a high-dose vaccine for anyone age 65 and older. The vaccines have four times the potency of a standard flu vaccine.
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Winter weather concerns are growing for late in the upcoming week. Please monitor the weather situation closely, especially if you are planning on traveling. Dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills well below zero are likely Thursday into Christmas weekend. #INwx https://t.co/x9w64AYdp8. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures,...
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization

Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy