iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Avatar: The Way of Water' gives James Cameron his first $100 million domestic debut
The highly anticipated "Avatar: The Way of Water" took in $134 million at the US box office, giving director James Cameron his first $100 million opening weekend — despite falling short of analyst predictions. Although notching the second highest world-wide opening this year didn't quite match expectations, the film's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'
The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'The Recruit' drafts Noah Centineo as he graduates from teen heartthrob to CIA lawyer
Noah Centineo's graduation from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" teen heartthrob to adult (but still boyish) action hero is off to a slow start, as he follows his supporting role in "Black Adam" with "The Recruit," a junior spy yarn that, as a Netflix series, feels like a particularly tired twist on that very well-worn genre.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Henry Cavill won't be returning to 'The Witcher' despite losing 'Superman' role
Henry Cavill will not return as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix hit "The Witcher," despite losing his Superman role following a shake-up of the DC Extended Universe. "We can confirm there are no changes to Season 4 of The Witcher," Netflix told CNN in a statement on Friday. Peter Friedlander,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
H.E.R. as guitar-shredding Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' live is the princess vibe we deserve
The 30th Anniversary celebration of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast" that aired on ABC on Thursday night had a tall — and at times confusing — order: It was a live show, it was a dance performance and it was a look back at the movie's making, with portions of the original film used strategically to bridge the gaps in the story. A network biting off more than it should chew? A tale as old as time, you could say.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cecily Strong bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'
Cecily Strong said goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. Appearing as her brash and quirky character Cathy Anne in a Weekend Update segment, Strong announced she was set to leave the long-running sketch show. "I'm a little emo tonight, because I'm here to say goodbye," she said. When anchor...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The world turns pink and sparkly in first 'Barbie' teaser trailer
Life in plastic really is fantastic if the first official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie is anything to go by. Released by Warner Bros. on Friday, the 75-second promo gives fans a glorious introduction to Margot Robbie as the iconic doll who changed the landscape for children's toys. (CNN and Warner Bros. Pictures share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)
