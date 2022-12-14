ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Neighborhoods battle it out to see which is the brightest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local subdivisions battle it out in a friendly holiday contest. The subdivisions of Wndychase, Wrights Mills, and The Timbers in Jackson had a holiday lights contest. Jennifer Weems, who was helping with the contest, gives some details. “It’s the Battle of the Burbs. We are having...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JPD confirms arrests of local student

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an arrest made by at a local school on Monday. Jackson Police Department were able to confirm an arrest of a student at Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School Tuesday morning. When reaching out to the Jackson-Madison County School System, they responded:. “Actions taken...
WREG

Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Woman stabbed over 100 times speaks out six years later

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman recounted her experience after she was attacked by a patient at a local healthcare facility six years ago. “His life was taken right in front of me. I almost lost mine,” said Jessica Forsythe, who was a healthcare worker and a stabbing victim. “November 24, 2016, I was stabbed 105 times while I was 19 weeks pregnant in an officer-involved shooting at Pathways of Behavioral Health.”
JACKSON, TN
fox13memphis.com

Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs

CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Benton County sheriff says toy drive successful

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Benton County sheriff says their Christmas toy and coat drive has been a success. The sheriff’s shared via Facebook several tables and boxes of toys that have been collected. Sheriff Kenny Christopher shared his thanks to his staff, New Beginnings Church, and to...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday

MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
JACKSON, TN
courieranywhere.com

Highway Patrol announces roadblock

The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on Tenn. 203, at the Horse Creek bridge in Hardin County. The THP describes impaired driving as a “serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WREG

Stabbing suspect a no-show in court due to injuries, lawyer says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using a cinder block to attack a couple visiting the area before stabbing a good samaritan to death was set to appear in court Wednesday morning. However, Antwon Freeman, the man who is facing murder and aggravated assault charges, was a no-show. Rossville, Tennessee is the type of […]
ROSSVILLE, TN
wnbjtv.com

West Jackson Baptist Church Has Its Second Annual Christmas Village

JACKSON, Tenn. - West Jackson Baptist Church is inviting the community to its second annual Christmas village. The West Jackson Baptist Church is setting up the Christmas village in time for the holidays. The church has the village available to view and has many activities for people to enjoy from...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New service available following newest case of HPAI in birds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new service is being launched following the most recent case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the most recent HPAI case has been found in Weakley County, affecting a backyard flock of chickens that produce eggs. “We...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found

UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: Memphis Police officially confirmed that the remains found in Arlington belonged to missing student BarShay Wilson. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate […]
MEMPHIS, TN

