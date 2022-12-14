Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Neighborhoods battle it out to see which is the brightest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local subdivisions battle it out in a friendly holiday contest. The subdivisions of Wndychase, Wrights Mills, and The Timbers in Jackson had a holiday lights contest. Jennifer Weems, who was helping with the contest, gives some details. “It’s the Battle of the Burbs. We are having...
WBBJ
TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/15/22 – 12/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
JPD confirms arrests of local student
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an arrest made by at a local school on Monday. Jackson Police Department were able to confirm an arrest of a student at Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School Tuesday morning. When reaching out to the Jackson-Madison County School System, they responded:. “Actions taken...
Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
WBBJ
Woman stabbed over 100 times speaks out six years later
JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman recounted her experience after she was attacked by a patient at a local healthcare facility six years ago. “His life was taken right in front of me. I almost lost mine,” said Jessica Forsythe, who was a healthcare worker and a stabbing victim. “November 24, 2016, I was stabbed 105 times while I was 19 weeks pregnant in an officer-involved shooting at Pathways of Behavioral Health.”
fox13memphis.com
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
WBBJ
Benton County sheriff says toy drive successful
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Benton County sheriff says their Christmas toy and coat drive has been a success. The sheriff’s shared via Facebook several tables and boxes of toys that have been collected. Sheriff Kenny Christopher shared his thanks to his staff, New Beginnings Church, and to...
Man arrested after stealing $3,600 lawnmower, trying to sell it on Facebook, Covington PD says
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he stole a $3,600 lawnmower from a Tractor Supply Co. and tried to sell it on Facebook, according to Covington Police Department. Police said that Bryon Stevens was taken into custody after detectives found the lawnmower at a home...
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
Three teenagers arrested in string of golf course burglaries, deputies say
TIPTON, Tenn. — Three people were arrested in a string of burglaries, that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office received several burglary calls at the Forrest Hill Golf Course on Kubo Road, over the course of three weeks. The latest incident occurred...
WBBJ
Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
Three arrested in McKenzie after multi-agency drug investigation
After nine months, a drug investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies has led to search warrants, three arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons in McKenzie.
courieranywhere.com
Highway Patrol announces roadblock
The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on Tenn. 203, at the Horse Creek bridge in Hardin County. The THP describes impaired driving as a “serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000...
Stabbing suspect a no-show in court due to injuries, lawyer says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using a cinder block to attack a couple visiting the area before stabbing a good samaritan to death was set to appear in court Wednesday morning. However, Antwon Freeman, the man who is facing murder and aggravated assault charges, was a no-show. Rossville, Tennessee is the type of […]
This Tennessee City Is The Fastest-Growing City In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including three in Tennessee.
‘I was shocked’: Crook steals $281 from McNairy County woman’s EBT card
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Carolyn McAlpine wasn’t expecting her EBT card to decline at the checkout of a Dollar General store in McNairy County. “I thought it might have been the card scanner,” she explained. “I went to another store, but the same thing happened.”. When...
wnbjtv.com
West Jackson Baptist Church Has Its Second Annual Christmas Village
JACKSON, Tenn. - West Jackson Baptist Church is inviting the community to its second annual Christmas village. The West Jackson Baptist Church is setting up the Christmas village in time for the holidays. The church has the village available to view and has many activities for people to enjoy from...
WBBJ
New service available following newest case of HPAI in birds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new service is being launched following the most recent case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the most recent HPAI case has been found in Weakley County, affecting a backyard flock of chickens that produce eggs. “We...
Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found
UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: Memphis Police officially confirmed that the remains found in Arlington belonged to missing student BarShay Wilson. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate […]
