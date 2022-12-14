ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock seniors receive 100 pairs of new shoes

By Caitrin Assaf
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holidays are all about giving back, and a group of senior citizens felt that holiday spirit Wednesday morning – walking away with a new pair of shoes.

Coca-Cola, Samaritan’s Feet and Kroger partnered up to hand out 100 pairs of new shoes to locals in need. “Hope Totes” were handed out at the Southwest Community Center to area seniors filled with new footwear, socks, hygiene kits, and other holiday goodies for elders to pick up.

Arkansas Stop the Violence, Bank of America gift bikes in giveaway

Mike Combs with Coca-Cola says it’s a way the company can give back every year, sharing the love with a community that supports them.

“We love to give back,” Combs said. “It’s part of our purpose to honor God and to serve others, so being able to serve the seniors today just means a lot to us.”

In addition to the new shoes, a podiatrist was on hand making sure everyone walked away happy and a holiday market was set up for participants to pick up items to re-gift or keep for themselves.

