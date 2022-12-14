Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave

SPOKANE, Wash – The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.

On October 16 th , 1991 powerful winds blew into Spokane. Trees toppled. Powerlines snapped. Firefighters battled 92 fires, as 114 homes burned to the ground.

Three days later, Spokane was surrounded by fire on three sides, then a second wind storm hit.

It took a week to get the fires under control.

But what happened in West Central Spokane on that last day of “firestorm” would change the city forever.

While Spokane worked to deal with the aftermath of the firestorm , t wo little girls who lived in the West Central neighborhood wanted some candy. The two friends headed to a nearby convenience store.

Nicki Wood and Rebecca West were last seen getting into a car and were never seen alive again.

Hours later, police found the the body of 11-year-old Nicki under a smoldering pile of pine needles miles away from her home.

Bloodhounds tracked Tarbert’s scent from a cabin where he lived to where Nicki’s body was found. There was no trace of 12-year old Rebecca West at the cabin or the area where Nicki’s body was hidden.

To this day, Rebecca’s body has never been found.

Their deaths led to the creation of Spokane’s COPS program.

The first police substation, COPS West, still stands in the neighborhood from where they disappeared.

It took prosecutors more than four years to charge then-32-year-old Michael Tarbert with their murder .

By that time, Tarbert was already in prison, serving a 10-year sentence for rape.

According to a 4 News Now report from 1996, Tarbert allegedly told two people that police were looking for him well before detectives even considered him a person of interest. According to that same report, Tarbert also allegedly told a fellow Spokane County jail inmate that he’d “been involved in burning one of the girls.”

In 19 9 8, just four days before his trial on the murder charges, Tarbert cut a deal .

He pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Tarbe r t maintain ed his innocence and said he only took the plea deal to avoid a murder conviction and life sentence.

He served his 20-year sentence and was released from the Washington State Penitentiary on August 20, 2022. He returned to Spokane County.

Although Rebecca West had disappeared 31 years earlier, she had not been forgotten. Spokane County Sheriff detectives contacted T arbert, hoping to unlock the secre t of what happened to her , hoping to bring final closure for her family.

The secret would never be revealed; time was working against the detective s .

Tarbert died on November 26 th at Providence Sacred Heart Me dical Center .

It appears the location of Rebecca West’s body died with him.

