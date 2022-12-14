Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to nearly 70 years for murders outside Minneapolis night club
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – 25-year-old Jawan Carroll will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to nearly 70 years in prison. During the October trial, it took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
Sartell man arrested while shoveling snow
SARTELL, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials said Hagen ran into a house and locked the doors when he saw officers. After obtaining...
Fatal workplace injuries in Minnesota increased 19.4% in 2021
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reporting a 19 percent increase in fatal work injuries for 2021. State officials said worker deaths jumped from 67 in 2020 to 80 last year. The annual census shows trade, transportation and utilities had the highest number...
Winning $1.8M Gopher 5 ticket sold in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Lottery says the $1.8 million jackpot has been won for the Gopher 5 game – one of the top five biggest prizes in the game’s history. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 27 West Birch Street in...
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
Minnesota DNR using grant to restore moose habitat
PROCTOR, Minn. – State wildlife officials will use a $443,000 federal grant to try to find more places for moose to live in northeastern Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources’ Kelly Straka said they’re looking for 10,000 to 50,000 contiguous acres of habitat restoration initiative. The ideal area would have new vegetation and young trees and older forest land.
Basin Electric to buy power from planned south Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. – Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet the...
MSUM Basketball Games at St. Cloud and Duluth postponed again
MOORHEAD, Minn. – Due to continuing winter weather, the NSIC has postponed MSUM’s basketball games against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth set for this weekend. The Dragons will now play at St. Cloud State on December 31 at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men). MSUM will then travel to face Minnesota Duluth on New Year’s Day for 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men) games against the Bulldogs.
Climate resilience a priority for MN Farmers Union
ST. PAUL, Minn. – One of the legislative priorities identified during last month’s Minnesota Farmers Union convention involves climate resilience in agriculture. One way the Minnesota Farmers Union wants to help is by creating a guide to help farmers navigate the carbon markets and negotiate contracts. “If farmers...
5 easy ways to get outdoors this winter
Wondering how to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this winter? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some great no- and low-cost activities open to everyone. “We know Minnesotans love being outdoors, and winter offers a whole different way to play outside,” said Ann Pierce, DNR parks and trails director.
