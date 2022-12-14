ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge authorities search for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday (December 18) morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 7900...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says two males, one adult and one child, were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
MONROE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance

BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15. The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Central Police using new tech to help fight crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are using license plate reading cameras also known as LPR to help solve crimes. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office tells us the cameras have assisted in more than 80 open cases, but they aren’t the only department using the new tech to catch criminals.
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy