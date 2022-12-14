Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge authorities search for armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday (December 18) morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 7900...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Victim in I-110 slaying was killed by shooter in passing car, Baton Rouge police say
A man found shot dead in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning was shot multiple times by attackers in another vehicle as he was driving, Baton Rouge police detectives believe. The victim was identified Saturday morning as Lenard Moore, 44. Moore was driving northbound on I-110 near the...
brproud.com
Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says two males, one adult and one child, were injured.
myarklamiss.com
Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
wbrz.com
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
Louisiana inmate grabs deputy’s gun, fatally shoots himself in head inside courthouse, State Police say
NEW ORLEANS — A prisoner grabbed a guard's gun and fatally shot himself in the head at a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday, investigators said Friday. The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown. Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for...
brproud.com
Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
brproud.com
Three caught in Livingston Parish after chase involving reported stolen vehicle
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase after trying to get a Dodge Journey to stop. LPSO said the attempted traffic stop was initiated on I-12 west near the Walker/Port Vincent exit. “The vehicle had been reported stolen...
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested after deadly shooting at motel on Boardwalk Drive earlier this week
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday following a deadly shooting at a motel off Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this week. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis shot to death outside the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive, just off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge firefighter dies after experiencing medical emergency on duty
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge firefighter died on Saturday, Dec. 17 while on duty. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Captain Walker L. Hill died after experiencing a medical emergency. Hill has been a member of the BRFD since 1998 and has been promoted to...
LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15. The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities...
wbrz.com
State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
Central Police using new tech to help fight crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are using license plate reading cameras also known as LPR to help solve crimes. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office tells us the cameras have assisted in more than 80 open cases, but they aren’t the only department using the new tech to catch criminals.
Lafayette Police vehicle struck while responding to vehicle fire
A Lafayette Police unit was struck Thursday night while responding to a call about a vehicle fire.
