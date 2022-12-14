ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

16-year-old shot in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm on Wabada near Kingshighway on Saturday night. The boy was privately taken to an area hospital. This is a developing story.
KMOV

Woman, 80, carjacked near park in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 80-year-old woman was carjacked near a park in North City early Friday morning. The carjacking happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Clemens near Ivory Perry Park (Visitation Park). The victim had just parked her 2009 Chevy Spark when she was approached by two men, ages 19 and 20. They each pulled out a gun and demanded her car. They then got in a drove off.
NORTH CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis

A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating shooting of 14-year-old Friday afternoon

ALTON, Ill. – The Alton Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old teen that happened on Friday afternoon. According to reports, the shooting took place inside a home on the 400 block of Spring Street. The victim and person involved in the shooting are both teens, and know each other.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

New North County embroidery store opens Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Crews investigating fatal accident on NB I-270 early Sunday morning

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Creve Coeur Fire Department was at the scene of a fatal accident that took place in the northbound lanes of Interstate-270 early Sunday morning. According to reports, a 2000 Saturn SL1 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270, while a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on the interstate. Both vehicles collided head on.
CREVE COEUR, MO
KMOV

Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

