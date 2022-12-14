Read full article on original website
KMOV
16-year-old shot in North St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm on Wabada near Kingshighway on Saturday night. The boy was privately taken to an area hospital. This is a developing story.
Thieves steal St. Louis woman’s car with service dog inside
Mary Ann Shelton started her car to warm it up and put her seven-year-old service dog Annie in the backseat. When she went back into her house to grab her son, two men stole her car with Annie inside
Saturday night shooting leaves 1 man shot in the arm, another uninjured
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting involving two teenage men Saturday night that resulted in one man shot and injured. The other man was not injured. It happened at about 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lotus Avenue near Sherman Park on Kingshighway Boulevard in a nearby alley.
KMOV
Woman, 80, carjacked near park in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 80-year-old woman was carjacked near a park in North City early Friday morning. The carjacking happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Clemens near Ivory Perry Park (Visitation Park). The victim had just parked her 2009 Chevy Spark when she was approached by two men, ages 19 and 20. They each pulled out a gun and demanded her car. They then got in a drove off.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis
A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
Police investigating shooting of 14-year-old Friday afternoon
ALTON, Ill. – The Alton Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old teen that happened on Friday afternoon. According to reports, the shooting took place inside a home on the 400 block of Spring Street. The victim and person involved in the shooting are both teens, and know each other.
KSDK
Pizza delivery driver shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A balloon release and vigil were held for a General Manager at Papa John's after being shot and killed on Tuesday. The suspect is in custody.
‘Christmas in the Streets’ spreads holiday cheer in North St. Louis County
Several police departments, Cardinals baseball legends, and others in the St. Louis community teamed up to spread some holiday cheer on Saturday.
Police investigating double homicide in south St. Louis
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting.
KMOV
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
Ice causes north St. Louis crash
In North City, there is a patch of ice at Adelaide and Hall St. A crash occurred on this ice.
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior
The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male.
Crews investigating fatal accident on NB I-270 early Sunday morning
CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Creve Coeur Fire Department was at the scene of a fatal accident that took place in the northbound lanes of Interstate-270 early Sunday morning. According to reports, a 2000 Saturn SL1 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270, while a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on the interstate. Both vehicles collided head on.
KMOV
Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
New charge for homicide suspect in high-speed St. Louis chase
A homicide suspect accused of leading a high-speed police chase Thursday morning in St. Louis now faces a new charge tied to the pursuit.
KMOV
All lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig blocked following fatal crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig have been blocked following a fatal crash Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C says this was reported around 5:48 a.m. and involved one person being transported to a hospital with serious injuries. They were later pronounced dead.
Major traffic backups on I-270 near I-64 in St. Louis County
Drivers may experience delays Friday morning on Interstate 270 near Interstate 64 as authorities investigate a crash.
2 East St. Louis men charged in Soulard carjacking
Two East St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday in connection with a carjacking in Soulard last month.
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
