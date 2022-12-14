ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

WLOX

First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public

Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
themadisonrecord.com

Alabama Defeats Mississippi In High School All-Star Football Game

MOBILE- Two fourth quarter touchdowns enabled a 14-10 come-from-behind by Alabama over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium in Mobile. The Alabama squad struggled for three quarters, but scored twice in the final nine minutes to carve out a four-point victory. The win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wxxv25.com

Beau Rivage gives back to the local community

Beau River presented three nonprofit local agencies with checks while hosting their employee appreciation holiday party. Funds supporting the grants are the result of contributions made by Beau Rivage and MGM Resorts International employees. Agencies that received checks are De L’Epee Deaf Center, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mercy Housing...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police Department gives five children Walmart shopping spree

Officers with the Gulfport Police Department headed out today to play Santa Claus for some kids in the community. Partnering with a couple of community members, three officers went down to the Walmart on Highway 49 to give five children with Boys and Girls Club a ‘Shop with a Cop’ shopping spree.
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

USAF Thunderbirds returning to Biloxi in 2023

BILOXI, Mississippi -- For the first time in more than three years, the unmistakable red, white and blue jets of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will roar above Biloxi in 2023. The Thunderbirds, formally known as the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, released their 2023 schedule this week and it includes...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil

At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Dealing with grief during the holiday season

While coping with grief or the loss of a loved one is always a day-to-day challenge, it can pose a bigger challenge during the holidays. The holidays are often thought of as a joyful time of the year, filled with sights and sounds of seasonal cheer. But for people trying to cope with the death of a loved one, the holidays can be a difficult time.
GULFPORT, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment

Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Eugene Harmon retiring as Moss Point football coach and AD

Moss Point Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Eugene Harmon is set to retire effective today as first reported by our media partner the Sun Herald. In six years as head man of the Tigers, Harmon posted an overall record of 28-38 which is deceptive given their non-district strength of schedule.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

UPDATE: Timeline of the Bay St. Louis officer-involved shooting

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released an updated timeline of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay St. Louis- including the fact that the assailant Amy Anderson did not take her own life, but was shot in an exchange of gunfire. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Amy Anderson and her...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis police officer shot veterinarian who opened fire at Motel 6

The following report was published by our media partner, the Sun Herald. Please read more at www.sunherald.com. An Ocean Springs veterinarian initially suspected of killing herself after shooting two Bay St. Louis police officers was shot and killed by one of the officers during an exchange of gunfire before that officer fell to the ground with fatal injuries, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told the Sun Herald on Thursday.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Woman who shot officers worked at local veterinarian clinic

Amy Anderson is the woman who shot and killed the two Bay St. Louis police officers. The officers had responded to a welfare check at a Motel 6 and approached Anderson, who was in her vehicle. We’re told there was a young girl in the vehicle with Anderson. After...

