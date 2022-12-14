Read full article on original website
WLOX
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
wxxv25.com
Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast features top 64 racers in the country
The top 64 junior drag racers in the country are gathered at the Gulfport Dragway for the Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast. Hundreds of people filled the streets and tracks of the Gulfport Dragway for the Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast. The race was presented by Bone Shaker...
wxxv25.com
Wreaths across America events happening in three Coast cities Saturday
Three wreath laying events will be happening tomorrow across the Coast. The first one will be in Moss Point at 10:30 a.m. Wreaths across America will be at Griffin Cemetery as a way to honor and remember veterans. Every veteran’s name will also be read aloud. The next two...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament: Gulfport vs. Oak Grove
In the second game of Biloxi’s Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament, Gulfport taking on Oak Grove.
WLOX
LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
wxxv25.com
Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public
Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
themadisonrecord.com
Alabama Defeats Mississippi In High School All-Star Football Game
MOBILE- Two fourth quarter touchdowns enabled a 14-10 come-from-behind by Alabama over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium in Mobile. The Alabama squad struggled for three quarters, but scored twice in the final nine minutes to carve out a four-point victory. The win...
wxxv25.com
Beau Rivage gives back to the local community
Beau River presented three nonprofit local agencies with checks while hosting their employee appreciation holiday party. Funds supporting the grants are the result of contributions made by Beau Rivage and MGM Resorts International employees. Agencies that received checks are De L’Epee Deaf Center, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mercy Housing...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police Department gives five children Walmart shopping spree
Officers with the Gulfport Police Department headed out today to play Santa Claus for some kids in the community. Partnering with a couple of community members, three officers went down to the Walmart on Highway 49 to give five children with Boys and Girls Club a ‘Shop with a Cop’ shopping spree.
Mississippi Press
USAF Thunderbirds returning to Biloxi in 2023
BILOXI, Mississippi -- For the first time in more than three years, the unmistakable red, white and blue jets of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will roar above Biloxi in 2023. The Thunderbirds, formally known as the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, released their 2023 schedule this week and it includes...
wxxv25.com
Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil
At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
wxxv25.com
Dealing with grief during the holiday season
While coping with grief or the loss of a loved one is always a day-to-day challenge, it can pose a bigger challenge during the holidays. The holidays are often thought of as a joyful time of the year, filled with sights and sounds of seasonal cheer. But for people trying to cope with the death of a loved one, the holidays can be a difficult time.
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment
Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
wxxv25.com
Eugene Harmon retiring as Moss Point football coach and AD
Moss Point Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Eugene Harmon is set to retire effective today as first reported by our media partner the Sun Herald. In six years as head man of the Tigers, Harmon posted an overall record of 28-38 which is deceptive given their non-district strength of schedule.
wxxv25.com
‘A tragic situation:’ Tindell provides details in Bay St. Louis shooting
New details of the officer involved shooting in Bay St. Louis that claimed the lives of two officers emerged Friday after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a timeline of events. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe died after answering a welfare check call to Motel 6 on...
wxxv25.com
UPDATE: Timeline of the Bay St. Louis officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released an updated timeline of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay St. Louis- including the fact that the assailant Amy Anderson did not take her own life, but was shot in an exchange of gunfire. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Amy Anderson and her...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis police officer shot veterinarian who opened fire at Motel 6
The following report was published by our media partner, the Sun Herald. Please read more at www.sunherald.com. An Ocean Springs veterinarian initially suspected of killing herself after shooting two Bay St. Louis police officers was shot and killed by one of the officers during an exchange of gunfire before that officer fell to the ground with fatal injuries, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told the Sun Herald on Thursday.
wxxv25.com
Woman who shot officers worked at local veterinarian clinic
Amy Anderson is the woman who shot and killed the two Bay St. Louis police officers. The officers had responded to a welfare check at a Motel 6 and approached Anderson, who was in her vehicle. We’re told there was a young girl in the vehicle with Anderson. After...
