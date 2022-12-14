ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
kwos.com

Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?

Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Chicago

2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History

Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS DFW

FBI offers reward for escaped fugitives who may have North Texas ties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM) — The FBI Field Office in Kansas City, MO is looking for two escaped fugitives who may have ties to North Texas and offering a big reward for tips that lead to their arrests.Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, have been on the run since Dec. 5, 2022, when they escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri. The FBI said it does not believe they are traveling together.Sparks was convicted on Nov. 7, 2022 of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, several violent assaults, and selling drugs. He is a white male...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: State Senator-Elect Rusty Black on Amendment 3, property rights and sports betting and how state money is being spent

State Senator-Elect Rusty Black was elected for the 12th District in the November General Election. He previously served six years in the Missouri House of Representatives. Black says he has gone through the preliminary matters of picking an office, getting his picture taken, and starting to work on letterhead. His office will be Room 331 at the State Capitol.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
JOPLIN, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy