Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?
Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit...
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers in northern Missouri appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon at 35 pounds amid hunting season.
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History
Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
Hate Crimes In Missouri Rose Nearly 70 Percent in 2021
Hate crimes related to victims' race or ethnicity jumped from 76 incidents in 2020 to 119 in 2021
FBI offers reward for escaped fugitives who may have North Texas ties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM) — The FBI Field Office in Kansas City, MO is looking for two escaped fugitives who may have ties to North Texas and offering a big reward for tips that lead to their arrests.Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, have been on the run since Dec. 5, 2022, when they escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri. The FBI said it does not believe they are traveling together.Sparks was convicted on Nov. 7, 2022 of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, several violent assaults, and selling drugs. He is a white male...
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
missouriindependent.com
Mike Kehoe scores another $250,000 from Missouri mega donor Rex Sinquefield
For the second time in a year, the political action committee supporting Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe’s 2024 bid for Missouri governor has received a $250,000 check from the state’s most prolific donor. Rex Sinquefield, a retired investor from St. Louis, gave the same amount to Kehoe’s nearly one...
kttn.com
Audio: State Senator-Elect Rusty Black on Amendment 3, property rights and sports betting and how state money is being spent
State Senator-Elect Rusty Black was elected for the 12th District in the November General Election. He previously served six years in the Missouri House of Representatives. Black says he has gone through the preliminary matters of picking an office, getting his picture taken, and starting to work on letterhead. His office will be Room 331 at the State Capitol.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
kmmo.com
DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
fourstateshomepage.com
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
KTLO
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee accused of accepting bribes
ST. LOUIS — A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in...
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
Comments / 1