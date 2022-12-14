Read full article on original website
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
KFDM-TV
Jasper teen facing Intoxication Manslaughter charges in triple fatality crash
LUFKIN — Lufkin Police Department - Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.
'She hurt my family': Relative of two homicide victims wants woman accused of killing both of them to get life in prison
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars. Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.
Jasper teen charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after Saturday wreck in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A teenager from Jasper is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in Lufkin left three people dead and three more injured. It happened Saturday morning on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch. Lufkin Police believe 17-year-old...
Lufkin police identify 3 killed, 2 critically injured after suspected drunk-driving crash
LUFKIN, Texas — Editor's note: CBS19 is withholding the identity of he suspect due to him being a minor. The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The teen was traveling southbound on South Front Street in...
12newsnow.com
15-year-old certified as adult on murder charge after Avery Trace Apartment shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. Khalin White, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Quarderious Jordan on September 10, 2022. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is...
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
kogt.com
Mauriceville Man Indicted
Max Keath of Mauriceville has been indicted in Jefferson County for running over a man and killing him with his vehicle back in October. Beaumont Police said in their investigation they believe the 45 year old Keath ran over Christopher Matthews, 38, behind The Trace Apartments following an altercation in the early hours of October 30. Matthews succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
KLTV
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING UPDATE: Police release name of man killed in Dowlen Road overpass crash
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have released the name of a 40-year-old man killed in a crash on the Dowlen Road overpass in Beaumont. Ivan Castaneda, 40, of Beaumont, died in the collision. Police say another vehicle was also involved. That driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators. The...
KFDM-TV
Man arrested on charges of shooting girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police have arrested a man on charges of shooting his girlfriend. Police say the 18-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night and suffered several gunshot wounds. She's in critical condition following surgery at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Officers were able to locate a...
2 suspects wanted after caught on camera burglarizing Pine Forest Baptist Church
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects they say, stole several items from Pine Forest Baptist Church near Vidor. The break-in happened on November 30, 2022 at 3 p.m., not long after the Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Old First Orange Baptist Church both fell victim.
kjas.com
Two people shot following disturbance at Little Woodrows in Beaumont
Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot outside of Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan near Dowlen. Police dispatch tells KFDM/Fox 4 the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Ofc. Haley Morrow said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance...
Lake Charles American Press
12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
kjas.com
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
Mom, supporters of teen being charged as adult after fight at West Brook High School hold protest
BEAUMONT, Texas — A small group of protestors gathered in front of the Jefferson County courthouse Thursday morning in support of a Beaumont teen charged as an adult in connection with a fight caught on video at West Brook High School. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would...
Teen indicted on robbery charge after fight at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont was indicted Wednesday on a 2nd degree robbery charge after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place November 2022 at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces trial as an adult.
'May he rest in peace': Family mourning loss of 14-year-old boy following Sunday morning wreck near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — A family is mourning the loss of an enthusiastic 14-year-old boy who they said could put a smile on anyone's face. John Castilaw III died in an early Sunday morning wreck that happened just south of Vidor shortly after 2 a.m. A Dodge Journey was driving...
Beloved Beaumont Police Officer to star on episode of show created by One City Church
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Police Officer will feature on an episode of a special show started by a church in Beaumont. The 'Not In My City' show was started by One City Church. Their mission with this show is to fill the void that is often felt at times between community members and area leaders, according to their website.
