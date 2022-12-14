ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper teen facing Intoxication Manslaughter charges in triple fatality crash

LUFKIN — Lufkin Police Department - Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

'She hurt my family': Relative of two homicide victims wants woman accused of killing both of them to get life in prison

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars. Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

Mauriceville Man Indicted

Max Keath of Mauriceville has been indicted in Jefferson County for running over a man and killing him with his vehicle back in October. Beaumont Police said in their investigation they believe the 45 year old Keath ran over Christopher Matthews, 38, behind The Trace Apartments following an altercation in the early hours of October 30. Matthews succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
KLTV

KFDM-TV

Man arrested on charges of shooting girlfriend

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police have arrested a man on charges of shooting his girlfriend. Police say the 18-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night and suffered several gunshot wounds. She's in critical condition following surgery at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Officers were able to locate a...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Two people shot following disturbance at Little Woodrows in Beaumont

Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot outside of Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan near Dowlen. Police dispatch tells KFDM/Fox 4 the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Ofc. Haley Morrow said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect

Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Teen indicted on robbery charge after fight at West Brook High School

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont was indicted Wednesday on a 2nd degree robbery charge after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place November 2022 at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces trial as an adult.
BEAUMONT, TX
