wtae.com
Winter weather forcing closure of several Pittsburgh landmarks
As frigid temperatures prepare to hit Pittsburgh, several closures are already rolling in. The Holiday Market in Market Square will officially close for the season Thursday, two days earlier than originally planned. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kennywood is also changing plans due to the...
wtae.com
Wind Chill Warning issued, schools close as Pittsburgh braces for frigid temperatures
Winter has officially kicked off and a big bang is coming along with it. Temperatures in and around Pittsburgh are set to plummet in the coming days, with dangerous wind chills on the way for Friday and Saturday. Thursday saw scattered showers with a wintry mix in the mountains to...
wtae.com
Pittsburghers urged to stay off the streets as Public Works deals with treacherous icy roads
PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh is urging people to stay home on Friday because ofexpected treacherous driving conditions due to the weather. Mayor Ed Gainey also urges private employers to give their employees the day off, as the city is doing with all of its non-essential workers. "This...
wtae.com
Allegheny County public works crews ready for Friday's weather
CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County says it has the trucks, drivers and salt all ready for the weather headed to the Pittsburgh area Friday. "Allegheny County Department of Public Works is prepared for this storm. We will have 33 trucks deployed Friday morning at 3 a.m. We'll have 24-hour coverage and we will be on the roads until they are all cleared," Stephen Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works director said in a news briefing Thursday.
wtae.com
School closings roll in ahead of Friday's frigid weather
Several closings were reported ahead of Friday's expected frigid temperatures. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologists have made Friday an Alert Day because of the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Schools was among the institutions closings its schools and offices for Friday. A complete list of school closings and delays can be...
wtae.com
Storm impacts flights in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH — Several flights have either been delayed or canceled at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), leaving many concerned they may not make it to their destination for the Christmas weekend. One couple is hoping to make it to their family out in Colorado, in time for Christmas. "We were...
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
wtae.com
Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures
PITTSBURGH — As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. "When we're talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside," said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. "It's a painful way to suffer."
wtae.com
Nearly 100 Pittsburgh bridges require maintenance by summer 2023, report finds
Pittsburgh officials on Thursday released a report on the state of bridges owned by the city. The report was ordered after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in January to look at the status of other pedestrian and vehicle bridges across the city. Contractor WSP reviewed 147 city bridges...
wtae.com
Businesses ready for Fern Hollow Bridge's reopening
PITTSBURGH — While officials held a ribbon cutting for the Fern Hollow Bridge Wednesday, the bridge is not yet open.But it's close, much to the excitement of business owners on both sides. At Ehua Fashion on Forbes in Squirrel Hill, owner Eva Chem tells us it has been a...
wtae.com
Brentwood fire sends at least two to the hospital
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Brentwood Wednesday evening. First responders were on the scene at 2800 Brentwood Ave. in Brentwood. According to Brentwood Emergency Management Coordinator John Balkovec, firefighters completed three rescues, with two people transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two dogs died at the scene from smoke inhalation.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh blacksmith 'The Barefoot Forge' featured in maker nation holiday gift guide
The Barefoot Forge, a collective blacksmithing group in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, specializes in crafting custom gifts, tools, and jewelry, specifically Damascus rings and heirloom pieces. What started as a hobby by owner Craig Cowan over a decade ago is now Pittsburgh’s premiere forging experience. Unique handcrafted items can...
wtae.com
Holiday cheer: WalletHub says Pittsburgh is among the best cities for Christmas
PITTSBURGH — WalletHub has announced anew study that says Pittsburgh ranks fourth among 2022’s best cities for Christmas. The folks at WalletHub looked at 32 key indicators and ranked Pittsburgh number one for affordable, high-quality restaurants, eighth for the percent of the Christian population and 15th for the number of food banks per capita.
wtae.com
Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
wtae.com
'Energetic and excited': Ingomar principal recalls Franco Harris' school visit last week
PITTSBURGH — Only about one week before his unexpected death, Franco Harris was doing what people in Pittsburgh had become accustomed to seeing: posing pictures for fans and taking time to chat with those who admired him. Harris' visit to North Allegheny School District's Ingomar Middle School Dec. 12...
wtae.com
From the WTAE archives: Rarely seen post-game interviews after the Immaculate Reception
There's no question the immaculate reception is what launched Franco Harris into superstardom in Pittsburgh and around the world. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 anchor Ryan Recker went into the WTAE archives and uncovered locker room interviews that were conducted immediately after Franco's improbable catch. Here's a look back at...
wtae.com
Airport travelers paying their respects to iconic Franco Harris statue
PITTSBURGH — Inside Pittsburgh International Airport, people from Pittsburgh and all over the country took a moment to stop by the iconic statue of Franco Harris. “I had the pleasure of meeting Franco, and we were on some boards together, some community boards together. He was just a genuine person that, even though he was a star of stars, a hall of famer, he was someone who you could always call and talk to. And if it was a function you wanted him to attend, he would be there,” Mark Lay said.
wtae.com
10 floors of downtown Pittsburgh apartment building temporarily condemned after fatal fire
PITTSBURGH — Ten floors of The Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh are temporarily condemned, according to Mayor Ed Gainey’s press secretary, Maria Montano, and documents posted on the building. This comes after an apartment caught fire on Dec. 11. Montano said the reason for the condemnation is to...
wtae.com
'Shop with a Cop' tradition continues in Westmoreland County
DELMONT, Pa. — Days ahead of Christmas, children went shopping for their favorite toys with local law enforcement officers Tuesday in Westmoreland County. There were uniforms from Murrysville, Pennsylvania State Police, the county sheriff's office and a total of 16 departments at the annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
wtae.com
New policy requires Pittsburgh firefighters to respond to all shootings
PITTSBURGH — It’s a change in policy for Pittsburgh firefighters. They are now required to respond to all shooting scenes along with police and EMS. Before this week, Pittsburgh firefighters would respond to certain crime scenes, like a mass shooting or if EMS requested them. “We are looking...
