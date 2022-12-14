ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Winter weather forcing closure of several Pittsburgh landmarks

As frigid temperatures prepare to hit Pittsburgh, several closures are already rolling in. The Holiday Market in Market Square will officially close for the season Thursday, two days earlier than originally planned. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kennywood is also changing plans due to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Allegheny County public works crews ready for Friday's weather

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County says it has the trucks, drivers and salt all ready for the weather headed to the Pittsburgh area Friday. "Allegheny County Department of Public Works is prepared for this storm. We will have 33 trucks deployed Friday morning at 3 a.m. We'll have 24-hour coverage and we will be on the roads until they are all cleared," Stephen Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works director said in a news briefing Thursday.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
School closings roll in ahead of Friday's frigid weather

Several closings were reported ahead of Friday's expected frigid temperatures. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologists have made Friday an Alert Day because of the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Schools was among the institutions closings its schools and offices for Friday. A complete list of school closings and delays can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Storm impacts flights in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — Several flights have either been delayed or canceled at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), leaving many concerned they may not make it to their destination for the Christmas weekend. One couple is hoping to make it to their family out in Colorado, in time for Christmas. "We were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures

PITTSBURGH — As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. "When we're talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside," said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. "It's a painful way to suffer."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Businesses ready for Fern Hollow Bridge's reopening

PITTSBURGH — While officials held a ribbon cutting for the Fern Hollow Bridge Wednesday, the bridge is not yet open.But it's close, much to the excitement of business owners on both sides. At Ehua Fashion on Forbes in Squirrel Hill, owner Eva Chem tells us it has been a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Brentwood fire sends at least two to the hospital

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Brentwood Wednesday evening. First responders were on the scene at 2800 Brentwood Ave. in Brentwood. According to Brentwood Emergency Management Coordinator John Balkovec, firefighters completed three rescues, with two people transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two dogs died at the scene from smoke inhalation.
BRENTWOOD, PA
Holiday cheer: WalletHub says Pittsburgh is among the best cities for Christmas

PITTSBURGH — WalletHub has announced anew study that says Pittsburgh ranks fourth among 2022’s best cities for Christmas. The folks at WalletHub looked at 32 key indicators and ranked Pittsburgh number one for affordable, high-quality restaurants, eighth for the percent of the Christian population and 15th for the number of food banks per capita.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Airport travelers paying their respects to iconic Franco Harris statue

PITTSBURGH — Inside Pittsburgh International Airport, people from Pittsburgh and all over the country took a moment to stop by the iconic statue of Franco Harris. “I had the pleasure of meeting Franco, and we were on some boards together, some community boards together. He was just a genuine person that, even though he was a star of stars, a hall of famer, he was someone who you could always call and talk to. And if it was a function you wanted him to attend, he would be there,” Mark Lay said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
'Shop with a Cop' tradition continues in Westmoreland County

DELMONT, Pa. — Days ahead of Christmas, children went shopping for their favorite toys with local law enforcement officers Tuesday in Westmoreland County. There were uniforms from Murrysville, Pennsylvania State Police, the county sheriff's office and a total of 16 departments at the annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

