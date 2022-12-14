PITTSBURGH — Inside Pittsburgh International Airport, people from Pittsburgh and all over the country took a moment to stop by the iconic statue of Franco Harris. “I had the pleasure of meeting Franco, and we were on some boards together, some community boards together. He was just a genuine person that, even though he was a star of stars, a hall of famer, he was someone who you could always call and talk to. And if it was a function you wanted him to attend, he would be there,” Mark Lay said.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO