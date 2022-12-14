ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
wtae.com

'Important that people are watching': Beaver Co. resident on Shell's air emissions violation

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Two leading non-profit environmental organizations lambasted Shell Chemicals Appalachia Thursday, one day after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to the company over air emissions exceedances. A press release crafted by the Clean Air Council and The Environmental Integrity Project described...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One hurt after SUV smashes into home in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH — Three people including a child were injured after an SUV slammed into a home early Saturday morning in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. The Red Cross said it is assisting eight people have been displaced with shelter, food and clothing after the incident on the 1500 block of Woodland Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA

