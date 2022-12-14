Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"Bryan DijkhuizenGulfport, MS
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
Related
wxxv25.com
Beau Rivage gives back to the local community
Beau River presented three nonprofit local agencies with checks while hosting their employee appreciation holiday party. Funds supporting the grants are the result of contributions made by Beau Rivage and MGM Resorts International employees. Agencies that received checks are De L’Epee Deaf Center, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mercy Housing...
wxxv25.com
Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public
Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
WLOX
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police Department gives five children Walmart shopping spree
Officers with the Gulfport Police Department headed out today to play Santa Claus for some kids in the community. Partnering with a couple of community members, three officers went down to the Walmart on Highway 49 to give five children with Boys and Girls Club a ‘Shop with a Cop’ shopping spree.
wxxv25.com
Dealing with grief during the holiday season
While coping with grief or the loss of a loved one is always a day-to-day challenge, it can pose a bigger challenge during the holidays. The holidays are often thought of as a joyful time of the year, filled with sights and sounds of seasonal cheer. But for people trying to cope with the death of a loved one, the holidays can be a difficult time.
wxxv25.com
Meeting two new dolphins at IMMS in Gulfport
A little over a year ago, two baby dolphins named Jasper and Adam were stranded on our beaches. Meet dolphins Jasper and Adam. These two juvenile dolphins washed up on the beach and their mothers were nowhere to be found. Since the dolphins were so young when they were rescued...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis community comes together to honor fallen officers
Local businesses and the community are coming together to show appreciation for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. Bay St. Louis Police Department had visitors throughout the day laying flowers and signs near a police car in front of their building as a way to show their respect to the two officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.
wxxv25.com
Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil
At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
wxxv25.com
Wreaths across America events happening in three Coast cities Saturday
Three wreath laying events will be happening tomorrow across the Coast. The first one will be in Moss Point at 10:30 a.m. Wreaths across America will be at Griffin Cemetery as a way to honor and remember veterans. Every veteran’s name will also be read aloud. The next two...
ourmshome.com
Glide Into Classic Cold Weather Fun With Mississippi Ice Skating
Sharpen up those blades and get ready to glide into winter with a little holiday ice skating fun in the Magnolia State. And yes, you read that right—even in a state famous for water skiing weather, you and your family can still find rinks dedicated to ice skating throughout Mississippi.
wxxv25.com
Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast features top 64 racers in the country
The top 64 junior drag racers in the country are gathered at the Gulfport Dragway for the Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast. Hundreds of people filled the streets and tracks of the Gulfport Dragway for the Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast. The race was presented by Bone Shaker...
wxxv25.com
Dunbar Village Nursing Home remembers the fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Dunbar Village Nursing Home in Bay St. Louis raised their flag today in memory of the fallen officers. The nursing home and resident Dennis Myer got together to plan the ceremony since it had a personal effect on Myer. Myer is a retired police sergeant from Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament: Gulfport vs. Oak Grove
In the second game of Biloxi’s Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament, Gulfport taking on Oak Grove.
WLOX
Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
wxxv25.com
Breakfast with Waveland’s Mayor-Elect
This morning, community leaders in Waveland came together at the Silver Slipper to meet Mayor-Elect Jay Trapani at the Hancock Chamber of Commerce Power Hour Breakfast. Trapani had run for mayor three times and finally won the position earlier this month. He’s a real estate agent with Coastal Delta Realty and has been in the city for more than 21 years.
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
wxxv25.com
‘A tragic situation:’ Tindell provides details in Bay St. Louis shooting
New details of the officer involved shooting in Bay St. Louis that claimed the lives of two officers emerged Friday after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a timeline of events. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe died after answering a welfare check call to Motel 6 on...
Comments / 0