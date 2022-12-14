After defeating Netherlands on penalty kicks in a madcap quarterfinal matchup and dominating Croatia in the semifinals, Argentina is on to the final of the 2022 World Cup. That means one last shot for the legend Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup, one of the only things he has yet to accomplish in a historic soccer career. To get ready for their meeting with France in the final on Sunday, see below for a look at Argentina’s past performance at the men’s World Cup, including their wins and results year-by-year.

1 DAY AGO