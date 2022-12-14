ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
FOX Sports

Karim Benzema reportedly declines invite to attend France's World Cup final

France star Karim Benzema has declined an invitation from French president Emmanuel Macron to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, according to a report by ESPN. So not only will Benzema not play against Argentina, as France coach Didier Deschamps begrudgingly confirmed on Saturday, he reportedly won't even be in attendance to watch his teammates.
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style

DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
NBC Sports

How many times has Argentina won the World Cup? Past history and appearances for Lionel Messi, Argentina

After defeating Netherlands on penalty kicks in a madcap quarterfinal matchup and dominating Croatia in the semifinals, Argentina is on to the final of the 2022 World Cup. That means one last shot for the legend Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup, one of the only things he has yet to accomplish in a historic soccer career. To get ready for their meeting with France in the final on Sunday, see below for a look at Argentina’s past performance at the men’s World Cup, including their wins and results year-by-year.
BBC

World Cup: What happened to England's 1966 shirts?

England's 1966 World Cup win remains their sole triumph on the greatest footballing stage. The enduring symbol of that victory has come to be the simple red shirts worn by those who made it on to manager Alf Ramsey's team sheet, but where are these "national treasures" now?. "Some people...
BBC

Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall

Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
SB Nation

Arthur Melo’s Agent Shoots Down January Departure Talk

When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
BBC

Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Exeter City

Dion Charles took his season's goal tally into double figures as Bolton's first-half display laid the foundations for a 2-0 win over Exeter in League One. Charles netted his 10th of the campaign - and fourth goal in three games - after Conor Bradley shot Wanderers into an eighth-minute lead.
SB Nation

Tony Mowbray is the right man for Sunderland - he shouldn’t be under any undue pressure

Yes, he likes biscuits, and yes, he’s far more affable and willing to engage with the media than his predecessor, but if we can look beyond the jovial side of Tony Mowbray and focus on his credentials as a football coach - which is, after all, the crux of the discussion - I think the past week has thrown up some interesting arguments.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Croatians Celebrate in Zagreb After Third-Place World Cup Finish

This is your moment, Croatia. It wasn't the exact final result the nation hoped for, but third-place is no small feat for the fourth-smallest nation at the 2022 World Cup. After the Vatreni secured a 2-1 victory over Morocco on Saturday, Croatians back home took to the streets for a raucous celebration of flares, fireworks and songs.
BBC

SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three

Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy