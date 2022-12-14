ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Better Late Than Never: Why Mavs Should Call Bulls About Dragic, Drummond Trade

The Dallas Mavericks, for the most part, have been underwhelming to start the 2022-23 season. Their 15-14 record trough 29 games is not what you'd hope a team led by Luka Doncic would look like in his fifth season. Three of Dallas' main flaws this year have been playmaking depth, rebounding, and defending the rim.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe Step Up in Win for Shorthanded Thunder

After five straight losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to snap their skid and get their first win of their homestand. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey playing in this game, there were questions as to who would step up and lead this squad to victory. The win was incredible,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Starting Tonight Against San Antonio Spurs

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic will start tonight against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City. Jovic had been on G League assignment and dealing with back spasm. The Heat are playing him at power forward alongside center Bam Adebayo. Here's the...
MIAMI, FL

