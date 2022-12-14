Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Lakers: How Many Games Can L.A. Win This Next Month Sans Anthony Davis?
Your Los Angeles Lakers are in for a slog of a month after the news dropped that their best player, All-NBA center Anthony Davis, is now set to miss at least a month, possibly more, with a right foot injury. The Lakers, hardly world beaters even with Davis at 12-16,...
Better Late Than Never: Why Mavs Should Call Bulls About Dragic, Drummond Trade
The Dallas Mavericks, for the most part, have been underwhelming to start the 2022-23 season. Their 15-14 record trough 29 games is not what you'd hope a team led by Luka Doncic would look like in his fifth season. Three of Dallas' main flaws this year have been playmaking depth, rebounding, and defending the rim.
Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe Step Up in Win for Shorthanded Thunder
After five straight losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to snap their skid and get their first win of their homestand. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey playing in this game, there were questions as to who would step up and lead this squad to victory. The win was incredible,...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Red Sox Add Justin Turner on Two-Year Deal
The veteran third baseman and two-time All-Star has spent the past nine seasons with the Dodgers.
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Starting Tonight Against San Antonio Spurs
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic will start tonight against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City. Jovic had been on G League assignment and dealing with back spasm. The Heat are playing him at power forward alongside center Bam Adebayo. Here's the...
Lakers News: Like Their Fathers Before Them, Sons Of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Square Off On ESPN2
20 years ago as you'll no doubt recall, high school junior LeBron James and his St. Vincent-St. Mary team battled Oak Hill Academy senior Carmelo Anthony and his colleagues in an ESPN 2 matchup on February 10th, 2002. This past Monday, the former Los Angeles Lakers teammates reunited to watch...
Lakers News: The Inspiration Behind Bronny James’s Jersey Number Has Lakers Ties
Many basketball players have a reason behind their jersey number; people wear the number 23 for Michael Jordan or LeBron James, 8 or 24 for Kobe Bryant, or a certain number has a special meaning towards the individual. Sometimes it means nothing, but most of the time, it means something,...
Clifford Grows Furious with Hornets’ Defense, ‘All We Care About is Scoring’
Steve Clifford was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' head coach to help fix the defensive issues the team had a year ago, which essentially held them back from finishing higher in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately, things haven't necessarily gone to plan for the head coach, but it's not...
