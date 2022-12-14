Read full article on original website
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Titans teammates make good use of tip drill on impressive interception vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans pulled off maybe the craziest interception of the NFL season on Sunday, playing a game of hot potato in order to get it done.
Jaguars player takes clear shot at Urban Meyer after latest win
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ remarkable turnaround continued Sunday with a shocking comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys, and players clearly feel that one major change has helped the team. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who came up with the game-winning play in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime victory, was asked after the game what the biggest change was from last... The post Jaguars player takes clear shot at Urban Meyer after latest win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Kyle Dugger INT TD Cuts Raiders Lead, 17-10: WATCH
The Patriots are locked in a close, crucial contest with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Steelers' Marcus Allen commits head-scratching penalty vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen received a penalty during the fourth quarter of the team's win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Wecome back: Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney available to play vs. Texans Sunday
The Chiefs have help available at the wide receiver position in Week 15. Kadarius Toney, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, was not among the five players the Chiefs listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Toney makes his return after...
Broncos Get Massive Boost in Return of OLB Randy Gregory
The Denver Broncos were saddened to see defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones — the team's current sack leader — hit injured reserve over the weekend, ending his season. The silver lining is that Jones' spot on the 53-man roster will be filled by rush linebacker Randy Gregory, whom the team activated off IR on Saturday.
NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.
3 Takeaways From Bills Win Over Dolphins: Allen Flying Back into the MVP Race?
While the Buffalo Bills did not clinch their spot atop the AFC East, they have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The Bills' (11-3) 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) has put them firmly in the driver's seat of the division as they look to win their third straight division title.
Clifford Grows Furious with Hornets’ Defense, ‘All We Care About is Scoring’
Steve Clifford was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' head coach to help fix the defensive issues the team had a year ago, which essentially held them back from finishing higher in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately, things haven't necessarily gone to plan for the head coach, but it's not...
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH
No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
