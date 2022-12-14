ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jaguars player takes clear shot at Urban Meyer after latest win

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ remarkable turnaround continued Sunday with a shocking comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys, and players clearly feel that one major change has helped the team. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who came up with the game-winning play in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime victory, was asked after the game what the biggest change was from last... The post Jaguars player takes clear shot at Urban Meyer after latest win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Get Massive Boost in Return of OLB Randy Gregory

The Denver Broncos were saddened to see defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones — the team's current sack leader — hit injured reserve over the weekend, ending his season. The silver lining is that Jones' spot on the 53-man roster will be filled by rush linebacker Randy Gregory, whom the team activated off IR on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.
Wichita Eagle

3 Takeaways From Bills Win Over Dolphins: Allen Flying Back into the MVP Race?

While the Buffalo Bills did not clinch their spot atop the AFC East, they have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The Bills' (11-3) 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) has put them firmly in the driver's seat of the division as they look to win their third straight division title.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH

No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

