Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Questions if Gavin Lux is The Guy For Shortstop
Going into the 2022 offseason, the shortstop market was as good as it would get. All-Star after All-star and the Dodgers were in on all four guys. Unfortunately, their very own Trea Turner left for the Phillies, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts landed in the N.L. West and Dansby Swanson seems like a longshot for L.A.
Wichita Eagle
Royals ink four players, including former prospect Seuly Matias to minor-league deals
The Kansas City Royals and power-hitting outfielder Seuly Matias didn’t waste much time before they reunited this winter. Matias, whom the Royals originally signed as an international free agent in 2015, became a minor-league free agent in November. However, he and a trio of players with major-league experience all signed minor-league contracts with KC, the Royals announced on Thursday.
Wichita Eagle
Why the Yankees Haven’t Traded Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks Yet
The Yankees want to move Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks this offseason. They won't be able to unload those unproductive pieces until they find a trade partner, though. Jon Heyman of the New York Postreported on Thursday night that the Yankees have been struggling in their search to find another team interested in either Donaldson or Hicks.
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Talking to Teams About These 2 Players
In the wake of a flurry of recent signings, the Mets are reportedly mulling the idea of trading these two players. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are talking to teams about trading Carlos Carrasco and James McCann. The Mets replaced Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Will Reportedly Not Be Seeing Chase Young Sunday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. All week, it was expected that Washington Commanders Chase Young would finally make his 2022 regular-season debut at home against the New York Giants in time for a critical NFC East showdown. According to an NFL Network report, that plan has been...
Wichita Eagle
Giants vs Commanders: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are now 7-5-1 and still amid the playoff push. However, things haven’t been so good recently for the Giants. Since coming out of the bye week, they’ve been an abysmal 1-3-1 and have dropped to last place in the NFC East. The good news is that they still have a winning record and are currently in a playoff position.
Wichita Eagle
Should Jets’ Robert Saleh Be on the Hot Seat?
At 7-6, the Jets find themselves once again on the bottom of the heap looking up and while the team has won more games than 2020 and 2021 combined, it is not good enough. This is about winning championships, not taking baby steps. While New York has been crawling in...
Comments / 0