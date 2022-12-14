URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to. 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense. Fog Advisory, visibilities are rising and dense fog is no longer.

HANFORD, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO