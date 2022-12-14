Read full article on original website
TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022. ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and. Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022. ...Patchy Dense Fog This Afternoon... Fog is ongoing across eastern Contra Costa and northeast Alameda. Counties this afternoon. This includes the Antioch, Brentwood, and. Discovery Bay areas. Visibility reductions of 1/2 mile to locally. 1/4 mile...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to. 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense. Fog Advisory, visibilities are rising and dense fog is no longer.
