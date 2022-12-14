Read full article on original website
Disaster scenarios raise the stakes for Colorado River negotiations
LAS VEGAS - The water managers responsible for divvying up the Colorado River's dwindling supply are painting a bleak portrait of a river in crisis, warning that unprecedented shortages could be coming to farms and cities in the West and that old rules governing how water is shared will have to change.
Fishing boat runs aground on California's Santa Cruz Island
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on one of the Channel Islands off Southern California and spilled diesel fuel early Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A vessel assistance service reported that the Speranza Marie ran aground at Chinese Harbor...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to. 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense. Fog Advisory, visibilities are rising and dense fog is no longer.
Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An April 6 preliminary hearing has been set for a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball recruit accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Zaon Collins, a former Las Vegas high school star, is charged with...
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-191445- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Lows 30. to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after. midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts. less than a tenth of an inch.
