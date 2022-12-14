Read full article on original website
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 18
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
UPDATE: Gas leak contained; Killearn Shopping Center expected to reopen
The Killearn Shopping Center near Thomasville Road was evacuated Wednesday evening because of a gas leak.
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
Incident on I-10 eastbound in Jefferson County slows traffic
A traffic incident on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has altered travel flow on the interstate Saturday afternoon.
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.
SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hiding in the hallway of her mother’s home, Polly and Alita Lawhorn were taking cover during Wednesday night’s storm after a confirmed tornado made its way through the Sopchoppy area. “I didn’t hear that freight train that everyone says they hear, but everyone around...
Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
Officer patrols lead to discovery of body near hotel in Bainbridge
A body was found near a hotel in Bainbridge Friday morning. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Bainbridge Public Safety officers were patrolling the area around the American Inn & Suites, off West Shotwell Street, when a body was discovered. Bainbridge Public Safety, with the assistance of the...
UPDATE: Tornado warning for Wakulla, Leon counties expires
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee on Wednesday night issued a tornado warning for portions of Wakulla County and Leon County.
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
New residential, retail, luxury auto businesses coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee is becoming a hub of commercial activity from retail to manufacturing and healthcare.
Bainbridge Public Safety officers investigating two fatal shootings in less than 12 hours
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Police in Bainbridge are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in less than 12 hours. In a post on Facebook, officials with Bainbridge Public Safety say the first shooting happened Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m. Officers were called to the 900 block of Anderson Street. When they arrived, they found one victim dead and another that had been taken to the hospital, also with a gunshot wound. The investigation, so far, is pointing to a shooting that happened after the two got into a fight.
Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident. “In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54%...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, December 14
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a threat for severe weather overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the details in the attached video:
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
Patrick Todd Cannon of Marianna, Florida Arrested as Florida Career Offender by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on December 13, 2022
On Monday, Dec. 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Patrick Todd Cannon, a Florida Career Offender, for Failing to Register in compliance with the Career Offender Act. Cannon has multiple prior felony convictions including Forgery, Grand Theft, Robbery, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine. On Tuesday,...
Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia. James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release...
