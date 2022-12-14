DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Police in Bainbridge are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in less than 12 hours. In a post on Facebook, officials with Bainbridge Public Safety say the first shooting happened Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m. Officers were called to the 900 block of Anderson Street. When they arrived, they found one victim dead and another that had been taken to the hospital, also with a gunshot wound. The investigation, so far, is pointing to a shooting that happened after the two got into a fight.

