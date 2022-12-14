France’s Kylian Mbappe Drills Fan With Warmup Shot at World Cup

The superstar forward ran over to apologize before leading France to a 2–0 semifinal victory over Morocco.

France forward Kylian Mbappé hasn't missed often this World Cup.

The 23-year-old has five goals this tournament, tied with Argentina forward and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi for the most in Qatar. He has a change to become the first French player to lead the tournament in goals since legendary striker Just Fontaine in 1958.

Before France’s semifinal match against Morocco, however, an Mbappé strike ended in suboptimal fashion.

Mbappé launched an errant shot in warmups that reportedly hit a French fan in the face. He responded by climbing into the stands, apologizing to the fan while he was surrounded by nearby spectators.

The condition of the fan who was struck is not currently known.

Shaking off the mishap, Mbappé was his usual excellent self, causing all kinds of problems for Morocco and creating the chance for Randal Kolo Muani's 79th-minute goal as France won 2-0 to reach the final.

Les Bleus will play Argentina Sunday at 10 a.m. EST in search of their second straight World Cup title.