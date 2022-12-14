ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

France’s Kylian Mbappe Drills Fan With Warmup Shot at World Cup

By Patrick Andres
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qfW7_0jiszHUs00

The superstar forward ran over to apologize before leading France to a 2–0 semifinal victory over Morocco.

France forward Kylian Mbappé hasn't missed often this World Cup.

The 23-year-old has five goals this tournament, tied with Argentina forward and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi for the most in Qatar. He has a change to become the first French player to lead the tournament in goals since legendary striker Just Fontaine in 1958.

Before France’s semifinal match against Morocco, however, an Mbappé strike ended in suboptimal fashion.

Mbappé launched an errant shot in warmups that reportedly hit a French fan in the face. He responded by climbing into the stands, apologizing to the fan while he was surrounded by nearby spectators.

The condition of the fan who was struck is not currently known.

Shaking off the mishap, Mbappé was his usual excellent self, causing all kinds of problems for Morocco and creating the chance for Randal Kolo Muani's 79th-minute goal as France won 2-0 to reach the final.

Les Bleus will play Argentina Sunday at 10 a.m. EST in search of their second straight World Cup title.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meet the WAG who won Lionel Messi's heart when they were both just five: Antonela Roccuzzo is the brains behind their billion-dollar brand who will cheer on Argentina's talisman from the stands as he bids for eternal World Cup glory

Little did Antonela Roccuzzo know that when she met a young boy who dreamed of being of being a footballer when she was just five, that she would be cheering on the best player on the planet in today's World Cup final. Neither did she have any idea that she...
newsnationnow.com

Father of student missing in France: ‘It doesn’t add up’

(NewsNation) — Friends and loved ones have been rallying around Kenny DeLand Jr., the missing 22 year-old senior at Saint John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, who had been studying abroad at a university in southeastern France. His father, Kenneth DeLand Sr. and his stepmother, Jennifer DeLand, joined...
ROCHESTER, NY
Footwear News

French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
CBS Sports

World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe

This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
StyleCaster

Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship

His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages.  From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

117K+
Followers
45K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy