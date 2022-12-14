ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Expert: Is Aaron Dean guilty or innocent of killing Atatiana Jefferson?

By David Rancken
 4 days ago

The jury has the murder case that involves an ex-cop for the Fort Worth Police Department Aaron Dean. The DA says Dean didn't have any justification for shooting her, when he went to check out a report of an open door at her home.

The defense claims Jefferson pointed her gun at him, and he did shoot her in self-defense.

On today's Ask The Expert, Brian Owsley joined us, he's a law professor for UNT-Dallas,

