Coroner: Suspect in interstate pursuit shot self
A Fort Collins man died following a nearly hour-long pursuit along Interstate 76 on Wednesday. Collin Roberts's vehicle was spun out by pursuing officers, then one gunshot was fired by an officer and Roberts each, according to investigators. Thursday, the Weld County Coroner's Office announced its determination that Roberts died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A Greeley Police Department spokesman, speaking on behalf of the multi-agency Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), confirmed Thursday that team will continue to look into the incident because an officer did shoot at the suspect's vehicle. The incident began just before 11:30 a.m. when residents in...
Longmont police report: Dec. 17, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theft
Heather Willard / News Break Denver / Dec. 16, 2022. (Franktown, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office published security photos of alleged diesel thieves from an incident overnight Dec. 8-9 in Franktown. Deputies hope someone can ID the vehicles or individuals involved.
Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Driver pleads guilty in fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Thornton man agreed to plead guilty to two counts related to a hit-and-run crash in June that resulted in the death of a man who was pushing a bike across an Englewood street. Officers were called to a rollover accident in the 4400 block of...
Jeffco shooting suspect located, threat to public lifted
Deputies in Jefferson County were searching for a shooting suspect that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, but now, she is in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.
Felony warrants double in Boulder County since 2019
The number of felony open warrants in Boulder County has more than doubled since 2019, according to court data obtained by the district attorney’s office. The number of outstanding felony warrant cases — which includes arrest warrants and failure to appear in court cases — went from 155 in 2019 to 323 so far this year:
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
Woman shot in road rage incident in Wheat Ridge
Police say a 58-year-old woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident.
18 cars damaged after RV fire spreads to other vehicles at Lakewood dealership
At least 18 cars were damaged after a fire that started in an RV spread to other vehicles at a Lakewood auto dealership Saturday morning.
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
KRDO
Investigation underway after structure catches fire overnight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a structure caught fire overnight in Jefferson County. Early Friday morning, crews with West Metro Fire reported an "outbuilding fire" in the 10900 block of W. Bear Creek Dr., just after 1:15 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, the fire...
Denver bank robbery suspect still at large, reward offered
Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood back on Monday.
1310kfka.com
Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired
More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure
On December 9, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested a Wellington woman for multiple felony drug allegations and concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotics distribution in the region. Recently, a search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue in...
Thornton PD searching for missing St. Joseph's Hospital ICU nurse, mother of two
The Thornton PD needs the public's help in searching for a missing mother of two children. Sarah Hart is a 35-year-old ICU nurse manager at Saint Joseph's Hospital and was last seen Friday.
Man shot, killed by Hudson police officer after I-76 pursuit
A man was shot and killed by a Hudson police officer following a pursuit on Interstate 76 Wednesday, the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) said in a release.
Suspect died by suicide after I-76 chase, police say
A shooting suspect who died Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 76 suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to new information released Thursday.
Shooting involving police takes place on I-76
Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey. When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
