ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Coroner: Suspect in interstate pursuit shot self

A Fort Collins man died following a nearly hour-long pursuit along Interstate 76 on Wednesday. Collin Roberts's vehicle was spun out by pursuing officers, then one gunshot was fired by an officer and Roberts each, according to investigators. Thursday, the Weld County Coroner's Office announced its determination that Roberts died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A Greeley Police Department spokesman, speaking on behalf of the multi-agency Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), confirmed Thursday that team will continue to look into the incident because an officer did shoot at the suspect's vehicle. The incident began just before 11:30 a.m. when residents in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 17, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
GILLETTE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired

More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
WELD COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure

On December 9, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested a Wellington woman for multiple felony drug allegations and concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotics distribution in the region. Recently, a search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue in...
WELLINGTON, CO
CBS Denver

Shooting involving police takes place on I-76

Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey. When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
HUDSON, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy