Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Related
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In Connecticut
Ryan Reynolds and Blake LivelyPhoto byEvan Agostini/Invision/AP. Actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds were seen hanging out with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat in Connecticut last week.
NBC Connecticut
Christmas “Grinch” Steals Food Donations in East Hartford
During this season of giving, an East Hartford man found himself the victim of a Grinch after someone stole donations meant for a local food pantry at his home Thursday night. Now, the town’s mayor is putting a call to action to make up for the loss. “We needed...
East Hartford mayor asks public to help ‘save Christmas’ after Grinch steals donations
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford. Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank. […]
Decades-old holiday tradition continues in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Conn. — Like clockwork, each holiday season, one post office in the small town of Bethlehem is flooded with thousands of holiday cards and letters. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for almost 90 years. “Christmas is a big thing here because it’s Bethlehem,” said...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
Dunkin’ service plaza workers present $1M in “play money” over wage frustration
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Union leaders brought over a million dollars in “play money” to their boss at the Applegreen Corporation Thursday. The union leaders said the company had withheld that amount from workers since taking over Dunkin’s service plaza outlets last year. Applegreen Corporation employs all Dunkin’ employees in the 23 plazas across […]
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
Good Old Days: Fairfield County Eatery Hailed For 'Great Pizza, Cool Atmosphere'
If you love pizza and cool places to hang out with a great bar and even famous people walking through the doors at times, then a new pizza joint in Fairfield County is your spot.Good Old Days PIzza in Newtown is stuck in a basement spot with a few tables and a bar and lots of kitschy hipster d…
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin
Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
What was life like in New Haven, 1822? This new exhibit offers an overview.
New Haven, like so many northeastern cities, has changed dramatically since it was settled in the mid-17th century. Industrialization, urban redevelopment, and the nation’s highway system all had a place in changing the appearance of the Elm City through the centuries. Now, a new exhibit at the New Haven...
Community-wide toy drive in Middletown continues collecting donations
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Recreation Department is holding the 71st Memorial Bernie O’Rourke & Detroit Hunter Christmas Toy Drive, and this community-driven toy drive still needs gifts. It’s a tradition that is well-known in Middletown. Those driving the tradition remember Bernie fondly. “It started 71 years...
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Hawkeye!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an orange long-haired cat named Hawkeye. Hawkeye, named after Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H*, is only a year old. He’s described as very sweet and friendly, and he loves treats and socializing. Due to his long...
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
Eyewitness News
Family speaks out about ‘Billy’s Law,’ which will help make it easier to find missing adults
(WFSB) - Jan and Bill Smoliniski have pushed for a federal law to make it easier to find missing adults. Their son Billy disappeared 18 years ago from his Waterbury home. Eyewitness News spoke with the parents about a new federal law they helped inspire. Jan and Bill have never...
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
Embracing the cold weather in Cornwall ahead of nor'easter
CORNWALL, Conn. — A winter weather system that is moving into Connecticut is creating high hopes for ski enthusiasts at the higher elevations in the state’s northwest corner. The staff at Mohawk Mountain has their fingers crossed that a new round of snow will make its way to...
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0