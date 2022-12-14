Arizona wrong-way driver faces DUI charges for second time this year.

Photo by InMaricopa Stock Image

A woman is accused by police of driving under the influence after she was found motoring the wrong way on North John Wayne Parkway on Sunday morning.

Kio A. Thomas, 20, was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license and driving under the influence while driving the wrong way.

At about 3 a.m., Maricopa Police said they observed a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of North John Wayne Parkway, near West Edison Road.

According to a probable-cause statement, officers stopped the vehicle in a parking lot and contacted the driver, identified as Thomas.

Officers reported that they noticed “obvious signs of intoxication,” including a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, relaxed facial muscles and poor balance. Thomas also performed poorly during a field sobriety test, the probable-cause statement said.

An open bottle of wine was seen on the passenger-side floorboard, police said, along with spilled wine in the center console cupholder.

Thomas refused to provide a breath or blood sample, according to Maricopa Police, who then obtained a search warrant for a blood sample.

According to Maricopa Police, a records check showed that Thomas had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on an outstanding warrant for extreme DUI issued by Maricopa Municipal Court.

