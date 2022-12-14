ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
CHARLESTON, SC
Seacoast Summerville to open warming center Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seacoast Summerville will open its warming center Monday night in light of forecasted cold weather, according to the City of Charleston officials. The center's admission hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Guests will need to leave the center at 7...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IAAM delays opening due to museum's humidity needs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the International African American Museum announced Friday the museum's opening would be delayed. The museum was expected to open at the start of the year. Now, officials are projected to welcome visitors in the "first half of 2023." The postponement is due to...
CHARLESTON, SC
SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious about financial fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would like to remind everyone to be vigilant during holiday shopping. “The end of the year is u,nfortunately when many local law enforcement agencies see their communities impacted by scammers,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “Financial fraud can happen to anyone. Please take a moment to look out for yourself, as well as check in with your family and friends. Report any suspected fraud or theft so these scams can be investigated.”
The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
CHARLESTON, SC
CARTA to provide free services on Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bus rides will be free to all riders on Christmas Day, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton Medical Center gives back to the community

COLLETON, S.C. (WVIC) — On Friday, Colleton Medical Center got in the holiday spirit. The medical center provided Christmas meals to 22 local families. “Care Like Family isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We were excited to hear the need for gifts had been met by our community. Our team still wanted to give back and decided to meet a different need and provide meals for 22 families. Every day I am amazed by the generosity of this amazing team that I am humbled to lead.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
SC Highway Patrol spread holiday cheer to families impacted by tragedy

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven families across South Carolina that have experienced a tragedy within the past year received an early Christmas surprise from troopers Thursday. As part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol's 2022 Christmas Initiative, the families traveled to Blythwood from all across the state and found...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Condos damaged in fire on Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged four condos and displaced six residents from a Daniel Island complex Friday morning. Members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at around 11:30 a.m....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Weekend Rundown: Your guide to events across the Lowcountry

This week ABC News 4 sat down with Lowcountry Media Personality, Kris Kaylin for The Weekend Rundown. This weekend features a variety of events that everyone can enjoy!. When: Friday, December 16th- Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Time: Each day from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Price: Prices for waxing range from...
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

