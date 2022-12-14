ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Commission pledges $77M toward new school in '3G' agreement

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Memphis-Shelby County School System will receive $77.5 million from the county to fund a Cordova-area replacement for Germantown High School, county commissioners decided Wednesday in a splitvote supporting an agreement transferring three Germantown school buildings out of the district, Katherine Burgess and Laura Testino report in this story .

But questions remained as to where the county money will be found — and whether the municipal school districts will receive a proportional share of the funds.

Legal news: In 2000, a Shelby County judge sentenced a man to 162 years in prison for non-violent offenses, including theft and forgery.

On Wednesday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy's office announced the man, Courtney Anderson, has been released after serving 25 years.

Read this story from Micaela Watts to find out more about the legal journey that led from excessive sentencing to Anderson's release this month.

U of M student found dead: Barshay Wilson, a University of Memphis student who went missing ahead of commencement last weekend, has been found dead, Gina Butkovich and Lucas Finton report here .

According to Memphis Police Department, Wilson was found Monday afternoon on Highway 70 near a wastewater treatment plant in Arlington. He was found with a gunshot wound.

Memphis restaurants: The original Corky’s BBQ is back. The East Memphis restaurant’s dining room has been closed for almost a year after a fire in the upstairs offices destroyed the restaurant interior . The restaurant reopened for indoor dining Wednesday. Jennifer Chandler takes readers inside the remodeled restaurant in this story .

Speaking of Memphis restaurants, if you're wondering what spots will be open on Christmas Day, you've come to the right place. Jennifer has put together this handy guide .

